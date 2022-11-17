We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function team and advance your career as a



Spanish Speaking Credit Analyst



Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will:



Perform regular and event driven credit assessments of the customers based on the Credit Policy and Delegation of Authority by:

Analyse as the part of the credit assessment the

Financial information data of the customer (balance sheet, profit and loss, agency reports etc.)

Soft facts of the customer

Make the right and timely conclusion and decision (risk rating, credit limit)

Define the overall need and type of securities for individual customers

Manage right handling for these securities

Coordinate with sales, customer and / or banks details on securities requested

Prepare high quality assessments above the own Delegation of Authority for further approval

Take decision to block / unblock customers from delivery

Continuous monitoring customers' portfolio regarding alerts

Be able to identify key, strategic or high-risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders

Exposure Management and Monitoring by

Monitoring of exposure regarding credit limit and overdues

Communicate and monitor results to sales and provide support to find positive solution for BP

Investigate and analyse porfolio trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Understand the business and drive execution by

Support sales to find ways of working even with problematic customers

Keep close contact to sales by attending and/or organising regular meetings on credit matters

Be a business partner to balance the risk and enable the business

Credit Insurance perform related processes for the relevant customers

Define the overall need of credit insurance

Align with the regional Credit Manager

Stakeholder management with all relevant people inside or outside of Credit cross GBS and cross business in Europe

Compliance with all relevant Credit Management related and QMS/EMS policies

What You will need to be successful:

Fluent Portugal and English knowledge

2+ years of Cash Collection, Credit Management or similar finance experience in an international environment

SAP knowledge is an advantage

Ability to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Ability to produce high-quality assessments within tight deadlines

Great communication and interpersonal skills

University Degree in Economics or Finance field is preferred

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested