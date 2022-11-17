Site traffic information and cookies

Spanish Speaking Credit Analyst

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139922BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer function team and advance your career as a

Spanish Speaking Credit Analyst

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Perform regular and event driven credit assessments of the customers based on the Credit Policy and Delegation of Authority by:
  • Analyse as the part of the credit assessment the
  • Financial information data of the customer (balance sheet, profit and loss, agency reports etc.)
  • Soft facts of the customer
  • Make the right and timely conclusion and decision (risk rating, credit limit)
  • Define the overall need and type of securities for individual customers
  • Manage right handling for these securities
  • Coordinate with sales, customer and / or banks details on securities requested
  • Prepare high quality assessments above the own Delegation of Authority for further approval
  • Take decision to block / unblock customers from delivery
  • Continuous monitoring customers' portfolio regarding alerts
  • Be able to identify key, strategic or high-risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders

Exposure Management and Monitoring by
  • Monitoring of exposure regarding credit limit and overdues
  • Communicate and monitor results to sales and provide support to find positive solution for BP
  • Investigate and analyse porfolio trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements
  • Understand the business and drive execution by
  • Support sales to find ways of working even with problematic customers
  • Keep close contact to sales by attending and/or organising regular meetings on credit matters
  • Be a business partner to balance the risk and enable the business
  • Credit Insurance perform related processes for the relevant customers
  • Define the overall need of credit insurance
  • Align with the regional Credit Manager
  • Stakeholder management with all relevant people inside or outside of Credit cross GBS and cross business in Europe
  • Compliance with all relevant Credit Management related and QMS/EMS policies

What You will need to be successful:
  • Fluent Portugal and English knowledge
  • 2+ years of Cash Collection, Credit Management or similar finance experience in an international environment
  • SAP knowledge is an advantage
  • Ability to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus
  • Ability to produce high-quality assessments within tight deadlines
  • Great communication and interpersonal skills
  • University Degree in Economics or Finance field is preferred

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

