Spares Coordinator TSI

Production & Operations



Operations Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Spares Coordinator to meet the project requirements for coordination and control of operations spares, materials and consumables, and data management.



Input to the development of spares, materials, consumables, and handling strategies

Coordinating and tracking all BP/Contractors/Vendor Packages spares lists (SPILs) reviews. To ensure all SPILs lists are received, reviewed and purchase requisitions placed by BP and its contractors.

Track Spares Parts Interchangeability Lists (SPILs) to ensure SPILs are received, reviewed completed and requisitions placed to meet project and contract key delivery dates.

Collaborating with BP Commissioning, Operations, Package engineers and package suppliers during selection, requirement and priorities for spares and materials

Conduct an economic spares analysis for spare parts to determine stocking levels.

Coordinate spares and materials with material management at the sites and regions to ensure duplicate spare parts are not added to the material master or purchased if they are already onsite in sufficient quantity.

Control and coordination of insurance and operation spares, materials, consumables, first fills etc.

Input in the development of consumables, first fills and lube oil lists and establish a tracking system for the delivery of the same to meet the project commissioning and start-up dates.

Responsibility for submission of spares listings into the cataloguing process.

Audit the spares and materials to ensure they are prioritized to meet the required project commissioning and start-up dates and advising on areas for expediting

Observe the cataloguing progress.

Provide SAP catalogue material Master listings to the Maintenance Build Implement teams.

Supervising the progress of the upload of all materials, spare parts, consumables and into the Spares Management System (SAP).

Track procurement receipt, handling, storage of operations spares and materials.

Develop and run (i.e., report) metrics concerning spares selection, procurement, budget management, cataloguing, storage, preservation and (future) replenishment.

Ensure accurate storage and preservation of procured spares. Periodic audit of adherence to agreed storage conditions, preservation routines and keeping of adequate records.

Ensure spares received are accurate and have relevant certification.

Education

Must have education requirements:

Tertiary/ vocational education in technical field

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ years of relevant technical field experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Detailed knowledge and experience of: Spares, Materials and Logistics supply chains Spares Management Systems (MAXIMO, SAP or similar)

Experience with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems including Maximo and SAP.

Ability to develop procedures, practices, and strategies.

Ability to act as a leader, coordinator of BP and contractor personnel and communicate with field engineers.

Works well as a member of a team but is able to work alone with the minimum of supervision and consults with others when necessary.

Ability to work with interdisciplinary teams.

Proven decisive and proactive teammate with good interpersonal skills.

Excellent communicator, both written and verbal, with the ability to engage with others and give/receive clear, unambiguous instructions.

Shift: Working hours (India standard/12-9 IST) to support Business Partners

Travel requirements: 10%



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.