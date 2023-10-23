Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!Special Projects & Events advisor is responsible for event and special project management. This role will be the project manager for large sponsorships and events for bp America. The role will focus on execution of sponsorship and events to further business priorities and increase stakeholder engagement.



Job Description:

Job Responsibilities:

Work on a highly focused communications and external affairs operations in support of business strategy.

Develop and coordinate communications and external affairs plans to go along with execution of key sponsorships and events.

Responsible for leading large events and special projects including BP’s key US sponsorships in Houston and around the country).

Handle relationships with third party vendors, community partners and internal collaborators.

Develop and oversee project budgets.

Coordinate with other C&EA teams to ensure visibility and leveraging of projects and events.

Write briefing papers relevant to special projects and events and prep senior executives ahead of engagements.

Staff senior executives at events.

Manage time to achieve specified targets and deadlines and must integrate with the plans of others to achieve agreed objectives, targets and deadlines.

Assist with bp foundation operations as needed.



Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, political science or related field; or 8 years of related professional experience.

Proven track record of efficiently and effectively managing multiple activities and projects simultaneously.

Outstanding event planning and organizational skills.

Ability to work on high-visibility projects and convey a professional image at executive events.

Demonstrated success in a role requiring internal networking and engagement with broad, diverse stakeholder groups.

Thorough and detail oriented.

Understands the nexus between politics, governance and business.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, including editing, and the ability to present information in a clear and compelling manner.

Strong PC and analytical skills.

Must have experience developing and leading project budgets.

Experience and knowledge in a variety of communication channels – online, print, face to face, etc., and experience in the selection of optional channels for various communications.

Ability to exhibit good judgment; build effective working relationships; possess excellent problem solving skills; ability to manage multiple programs/projects simultaneously while working under tight time constraints.

Given broad guidance only on approach and method of work but minimal direction thereafter.

Demonstrated success as a strong teammate who is self-motivated and able to work independently as well as collaboratively.

High level of energy and enthusiasm toward new and evolving challenges.

Very strong organizational skills, and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

Travel up to 25% of time.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Collaboration, Communication, Decision Making, Managing strategic partnerships, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.