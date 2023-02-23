The Special Projects Lead role will effectively manage the activities and resources allocated to assigned projects in a cohesive, efficient manner as well as to administer and execute business, systems, regulatory and operational projects within cost, quality, and time. The incumbent will ensure the project plan is sound, report regularly on its progress and monitor it to ensure that its execution stays within the approved budget and schedule.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.