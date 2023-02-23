Job summary

The Special Projects Lead role will effectively manage the activities and resources allocated to assigned projects in a cohesive, efficient manner as well as to administer and execute business, systems, regulatory and operational projects within cost, quality, and time. The incumbent will ensure the project plan is sound, report regularly on its progress and monitor it to ensure that its execution stays within the approved budget and schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure BD&I project are GIAAP compliance

Support the modeling of special projects e.g., IV Tankage and ensure all governance processes are special for special projects.

Attend industry meeting and represent bp issues of licensing, Lease, VM etc.

Support the delivery and implementation of the new Midstream Supply Operating Model

Accountable for the execution of Special project in support of bpSA Divestment, M&A (Merges & Acquisitions), strategy

Proven track record in Project Delivery, demonstrable experience in ‘end-to-end’ project delivery.

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Track project performance, specifically to analyze the successful completion of short and long-term goals.

Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members.

Develop spreadsheets, diagrams, and process maps to document needs.

Education and Experience Required:

Relevant degree or equivalent in Project management

Minimum of 5 years’ project management experience

Ability to coordinate complex technical and business projects.

Ability to oversee multi-function on and offshore project teams.

A good understanding and prior delivery of Agile and traditional (SDLC) project management principles and practices and the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment.

Ability to remain highly confidential and be able to treat sensitive information with the highest level of diplomacy

Excellent communication skills

Ability to handle pressure and tight deadlines

Problem solver

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Grade HResponsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.