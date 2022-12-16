Job summary

The Special Projects and PMO Manager reports to the Vice President of Business Development for Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Americas and is responsible for tracking and driving accountability of projects and integration across the M&C portfolio, including the Retail Operating Organization (ROO). This may cover implementation and integration activities as well as strategic growth projects within the North American portfolio.



The Special Projects and PMO Manager will be responsible for portfolio prioritization, as well as communication of progress, timelines, interdependencies, and risks associated with strategic projects. This role will have notable exposure to senior leadership within M&C Americas and the ROO.



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. The ROO is focused on developing guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Key Accountabilities

Special Projects and PMO Manager

Serve as a Tier 4 leader within Mobility & Convenience Americas, overseeing, planning and resourcing of key strategic projects across the portfolio.

Direct people leadership responsibilities for one PMO analyst.

Track, support, and coach teams to ensure robust project risk management across the Mobility & Convenience Americas project portfolio (including operational, safety, digital, legal, privacy, business continuity and executional risks) to ensure the business outcomes are achieved.

Ability to influence across all levels of the organization with primary responsibility to ensure the individual projects and interdependencies are mapped out, planned for and appropriately resourced to drive successful outcomes.

Create and manage interface with Mobility & Convenience Americas Strategy team to ensure alignment with 3 year roadmap.

Ruthless prioritization: stop projects not aligned with local or global strategy or lower on priority with the lenses of strategic fit, value and operational capability.

Provide PMO support as necessary for integration and transformational projects.

As required, lead team of individual project managers deployed in support of strategic projects across the business.

Serve as early adopter of agile mindset and project management processes, leveraging tools (Azure DevOps, Microsoft Teams, MURAL) to support PMO activities.

Leadership and Governance

Manage a complex range of stakeholders within M&C Americas, the ROO and bp more broadly - including global teams - to ensure alignment and pace for delivery in support of the delivery of our North American strategic ambitions.

Provide guidance to leadership for formal project prioritization and screening processes to ensure alignment with highest value delivery and support of strategic roadmap.

Foster an environment whereby appropriate visibility of PMO activities is known across M&C Americas and team members are subsequently enabled to act in alignment to this.

Act as the PMO subject matter expert through coaching and growing project management capabilities across the organization.

Ability to seek out advise and counsel from experts across bp to drive successful outcomes.

Education and Experience

Qualified candidates should have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (business discipline or equivalent preferred).

5+ years of prior retail, commercial, operations, logistics, or planning experience.

Previous project management experience a plus.

Stakeholder management & alignment across multiple levels and functional areas of an organization.

Knowledge of fuels marketing, sales operations, and/or retail convenience a plus

Why join us!



At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. Benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

