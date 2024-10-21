Specialist - Cementing

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

To support the delivery of safe and efficient wells.

Support Wells teams in managing bp’s cementing risks, cementing performance and delivering zonal isolation requirements in bp wells.

Accountabilities:

Maintains Safety as a number one priority and always considers this when executing job accountabilities.

Drives consistency and engineering rigor in cementing designs and operations across the Central and Regional Delivery Teams to deliver safety and improve zonal isolation performance and well reliability.

Supports well operations teams in managing cement job design changes during execute .

Support bp’s learning management ConneXus teams in the closure of work items related to regional business requests for technical support.

Provides enhanced oversight of job planning and designs for high-risk wells identified by the well classification tool maximising the bp remote collaboration centers.

Performance manages cementing service suppliers to reduce NPT and elevate service quality and performance. Seeks to drive efficient and cost effective fit-for-purpose supplier solutions.

Is familiar with the short/medium/long term activity set for the businesses supported.

Understands the Discipline’s Annual Delivery Plan and delivers on the elements of that plan that reside within their individual MyPlans.

Supports procurement and supply chain with technical expertise during approaches to market.

Provides support during new technology implementation

Supports content owners of BP Practices, Procedures, Guides and Templates related to cementing and zonal isolation, when requested by Discipline Manager.

Supports Learning by providing training instruction and content.

Executes the decision rights assigned to Cementing Technical Specialists within BP Practice Zonal Isolation Practice 100-221.

Understands the requirements and barrier principals within BP Practice Zonal Isolation Practice 100-221

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Degree in Engineering or a Physical Science or equivalent experience

Extensive years of working as a cementing engineer for a major oilfield service company, or currently working as a cementing specialist in another oil and gas operator company.

Clear understanding of cementing operations and equipment as related to drilling operations.

Ability to communicate effectively and integrate rapidly into teams that reside outside your core team.

Has the ability to immediately support cementing engineering needs in ongoing drilling operations is desirable

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

