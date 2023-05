Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Gas Operations Specialist will be responsible for forecasting, balancing, and nominating natural gas supplies and ensuring the accurate invoicing of clients in accordance with contracts and company policy. The individual will assure the company’s receivable balances are properly reported. The role will interact and provide support to operating groups across the company to meet business objectives, improve the performance of the operation and promote customer satisfaction. The Gas Operations Specialist will analyze processes to identify improvements in operating practices and procedures to reduce risk and increase operational effectiveness.

Accountabilities

Collaborates and contributes to the overall success of the team

Possesses strong communication skills and ability to work with a variety of personalities from all channels of the business, and/or customer channels

Is customer service oriented - LDC tariff and balancing knowledge preferred

Proficient in collecting, querying, organizing, and manipulating large amounts of data using Excel and accurately presenting analytical results

Able to effectively handle multiple tasks and competing agendas, and prioritize deliverables to meet assigned deadlines

Has good understanding of business processes and data management but is primarily focused on daily execution

Applies a proactive in approach to critical thinking and problem solving

Attentive to detail

Possesses advanced Excel and Office skills - Power BI, Python, SQL and/or related tools and software are preferred

Requirements

Bachelor's Degree in business, accounting, or finance

5 or more years' experience in the Energy Industry, preferably retail gas

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!