Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Specialist – MPD (Managed Pressure Drilling) will support the wells business teams on planning and execution of MPD operations, including sharing of best practices and lessons learned.

Responsibilities:

Supporting, developing and maintaining MPD, practices, specifications and standards.

Supports deployment of standards, practices, processes in MPD operations globally.

Supports development and implementation of training for MPD operations globally.

Ensure consistent application of standards and appropriate levels of standardization globally

Support Wells Operating Management System (OMS) and demonstrate leadership in building One Wells organization and One BP

Provide support in the following areas: Support regional team during the procurement of MPD Services. MPD Engineering and Design Review MPD procedures and contingency plans for wells teams. Share regional MPD learnings globally. Work with industry peers, contractors and manufacturers to develop or update industry standards and specifications. Engage MPD system vendors and External Resources to maintain current level of capability and resourcing. Support MPD technology development.

Promotes documentation of lessons learned related to MPD operations.

Represents bp and actively participates in selected industry organisations related to MPD.

Education:

Education to degree level Bachelor of Science (BSc) in an engineering or related field and/or equivalent career experience.

Well Control Certification, Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor

Experience and Job Requirements:

Proven experience with a demonstrated track record of delivering in planning and execution of MPD operations.

Proven ability to provide technical expertise, high quality advice and the ability to coach others.

Travel including occasional visits offshore

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.