Specialist, Product Life-Cycle Regulatory

Job summary

We are delighted to present this fantastic opportunity for the role of a Specialist in the Product Life-Cycle Regulatory Team. This role is responsible for implementation of various compliance programs/projects/assignments in support of all bp businesses globally regarding the compliance to existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.). This role is also responsible for delivery of product registrations/notifications/exemptions in compliance to legislation through the application of expert product life-cycle regulatory knowledge.

What does the day to day look like?

Stay up-to-date with of existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.) through tracking and monitoring of the external regulatory environment, seeking out and reviewing regulatory information from external databases, industry/ regulatory authority communications, attendance of conferences and relevant trade association and expert committee/panel meetings.

Support the update of the Global Product Stewardship (GPS) regulatory landscape with identified changing and new product life-cycle regulatory requirements impacting bp businesses.

Ensure that a working knowledge on the interpretation and impact of new/emerging/changing legislation is maintained to complete programs/projects/assignments supporting activities to influence emerging regulatory developments or defend bp products through industry associations or expert groups.

Communicate to impacted bp businesses the impact of new/emerging/changing legislation based on communication materials developed.

Prepare and submit notifications / registrations and dossiers to government agencies and competent authorities in relation to changing and new product life-cycle regulatory requirements in support of the execution of bp business specific compliance programs.

Be part of small project teams to implement compliance programs and support the execution of product stewardship processes.

Contribute to the development of sustainable compliance business processes and practices to be recommended to bp businesses for implementation and implemented within GPS upon approval from GPS leadership.

Contribute to the development of training material and support the delivery of training on new and changing legislation.

Communicate, where relevant with authorities on a working level to implement the relevant compliance program.

Stay up-to-date with technical knowledge concerning bp products in order to keep bp businesses informed and to be able to implement compliance programs.

What do we want to see from you!

A university degree in Chemistry (preferred) or other equivalent science (e.g. Biology, Toxicology, Safety or Industrial Hygiene) degrees.

Languages: English (proficient), other languages an advantage .

Proven experience in ensuring compliance to existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.).

Strong interpersonal skills and capability to be part of the team effort to implement product life-cycle regulatory compliance projects/programs.

Ability to understand the environment the business is operating in and to read, understand and interpret complex technical, legislative and regulatory information and support the development and implementation of regulatory compliance programs.

The ability to make independent contributions with some supervision and self-initiate tasks.

Strong communication skills for internal partners primarily

bp knowledge

General bp business knowledge of product life-cycle regulatory compliance processes and associated business processes.

Ability to apply professional judgment where required.

