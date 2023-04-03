Specialist, Product Life-Cycle Regulatory

We are delighted to present this fantastic opportunity for the role of a Specialist in the Product Life-Cycle Regulatory Team. This role is responsible for implementation of various compliance programs/projects/assignments in support of all bp businesses globally regarding the compliance to existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.). This role is also responsible for delivery of product registrations/notifications/exemptions in compliance to legislation through the application of expert product life-cycle regulatory knowledge.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
We are delighted to present this fantastic opportunity for the role of a Specialist in the Product Life-Cycle Regulatory Team. This role is responsible for implementation of various compliance programs/projects/assignments in support of all bp businesses globally regarding the compliance to existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.). This role is also responsible for delivery of product registrations/notifications/exemptions in compliance to legislation through the application of expert product life-cycle regulatory knowledge.