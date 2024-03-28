Specialist, Product Stewardship

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Responsibilities:

You will be responsible for the implementation of product regulatory compliance programmes / activities applicable to national and regional chemical control, product HSE, import / export and other relevant regulatory requirements across all bp businesses / functions globally. The role further includes the responsibility to deliver product regulatory compliance support and assurance in response to customers, primarily OEMs, bp businesses sales or marketing teams and other technology functions across the product life-cycle specifically in the area of non-lubes. Submit product registrations/ notifications/ exemptions for compliance through the application or obtaining relevant expertise. Also need to anticipate potential future product stewardship barriers, either with production or first placing products on the market or to protect market share for existing products.

Key Accountabilities:

Stay up-to-date with and capture identified national and regional chemical control, product HSE, import/export and other relevant regulatory requirements across all bp businesses/functions globally with a focus on OEM compliance assurance.

Track and supervise the external regulatory environment to anticipate potential future product stewardship barriers, seeking out and reviewing regulatory information from external databases, industry/regulatory authority communications, attendance of conferences and relevant trade association and expert committee/panel meetings.

Interpret and conduct an impact analysis of legislation as well as changes in the bp business product portfolio.

Where relevant, this role will strategically align with bp businesses, prepare and submit inputs to influence regulatory developments or defend bp products through industry associations or expert groups.

Work in accordance with a compliance support and assurance process to enable a response to customers and bp businesses/functions and where required work with other regulatory experts to achieve this.

Deliver an appropriate set of compliance activities, such as the submission of product registrations/notifications/exemptions, for bp businesses to achieve compliance.

Communicate, where relevant with authorities to determine strategies and a path forward regarding bp product compliance efforts. Maintain technical knowledge concerning bp products in order to keep bp businesses informed and to develop strategies for implementation of compliance activities.

Experience:

A university degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry (preferred) or other equivalent science (e.g. Biology, Toxicology, Safety or Industrial Hygiene) degrees.

3 - 5 years experience in ensuring compliance to national and regional chemical control and other relevant legislation.

Strong interpersonal skills and capability to contribute to the team effort and product regulatory compliance projects/programs.

Ability to understand the regulatory landscape within which the business is operating and the impact, read, understand and interpret complex technical, legislative and regulatory information and contribute to the development and implementation of regulatory compliance programs.

Ability to engage with customers and external stakeholders to understand and manage expectations and communicate appropriately.

The ability to make independent contributions with some supervision and self-initiate tasks.

Desirable Criteria:

Customer and external stakeholder management experience.

Mature, professional judgment is required in planning, performing and overseeing completion of assignments and achieving prescribed objectives.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.