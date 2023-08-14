Specialist – Reservoir Drilling and Completion Fluids and Productivity

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing advanced knowledge of drilling to assist the planning and execution of drilling activities to meet the Statement of Requirements, ensuring the design and activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advanced knowledge of drilling to assist the planning and execution of drilling activities to meet the Statement of Requirements, ensuring the design and activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Job Description:

A new exciting job opportunity has arisen for a Technical Specialist- Reservoir Drilling, Completion Fluids and Productivity to join us in Sunbury.

In this role you be expected to deliver safe, efficient and reliable D&C fluids designs and strategic solutions to the regions. You will report directly to the Cementing & Fluids Manager.

Key Accountabilities:

Works in accordance with the Code of Conduct and BP Values and Behaviors.

Maintains Safety as a number one priority and always considers this when executing job accountabilities.

Recommends the most appropriate testing protocols to follow for the evaluation of fluids for new projects.

Is responsible for developing project specific Fluids Statement of Requirements (SOR) for RDF and Completion fluids.

Develops workflows and testing protocols for the introduction and qualification of new technologies- both completion hardware and fluid systems.

Is familiar with mud conditioning and screen plugging testing and plugging avoidance practices.

As part of the well design process, supports the regional and central teams with the development of BODs and completion programs.

Supports investigations when significant failure or NPT events occur.

Drives consistency and engineering rigor in drilling and completions fluids designs and operations across the Central and Regional Delivery Teams to safely deliver improved drilling and completions performance to improve well productivity and reliability.

Supports well operations teams in managing D&C fluids during execute.

Support ConneXus teams in the closure of work items related to regional business requests for technical support.

Provides enhanced oversight of job planning and designs for high risk wells identified by the well classification tool leveraging the RCCs.

Performance manages fluids service suppliers to reduce NPT and elevate service quality and performance. Seeks to drive efficient and cost effective fit-for-purpose supplier solutions.

Is familiar with the short/medium/long term activity set for the businesses supported.

Understands the Discipline’s Annual Delivery Plan and delivers on the elements of that plan that reside within their individual MyPlans.

Supports PSCM with technical expertise during approaches to market.

Provides support during new technology implementation.

Supports content owners of BP Practices, Procedures, Guides and Templates related to fluids when requested by Discipline Manager.

Supports Learning by providing training instruction and content.

Works with the Fluids and Formation Damage Advisors and the Fluids lab to assure the quality of fluids and fluids supplier execution across bp operations.

Job Requirements:

Degree in Engineering / Physical science or equivalent.

Previous experience in similar/relevant roles.

Must be familiar with both drilling and completion induced formation damage mechanisms.

Has a deep technical understanding of formation damage testing equipment, test methods and best practices.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.