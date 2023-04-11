An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Specialist - Rig Automation to join us in Sunbury / Aberdeen. In this role you will report directly to the Manager of Wells Technology and Supplier Collaboration in Wells Solutions.
As a Specialist - Rig Automation you will leverage automation technology to improve our safety performance and execution efficiency. You will focus on supporting bp owned platform rigs in North Sea and Azerbaijan and also support MODUs with automation capabilities in deepwater operations.
The role will require proactive monitoring of industry and competitor trends regarding automation, rig technology, and development of projects in progress. It will be vital in recommending technology to be piloted and deployed to the Wells rig fleet.
As a Specialist - Rig Automation you will need to be available to travel to offshore / onshore sites to assist with deployment and adoption of intelligent automation technology.
Please note this is not an expatriate role and the successful candidate will reside in current location.
This is not a rotational role and the successful candidate will work a 5 day work week schedule (60% in office / 40% from home).
Essential Education:
Essential Experience and Job requirements:
