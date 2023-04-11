Job summary

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Specialist - Rig Automation to join us in Sunbury / Aberdeen. In this role you will report directly to the Manager of Wells Technology and Supplier Collaboration in Wells Solutions.



As a Specialist - Rig Automation you will leverage automation technology to improve our safety performance and execution efficiency. You will focus on supporting bp owned platform rigs in North Sea and Azerbaijan and also support MODUs with automation capabilities in deepwater operations.



The role will require proactive monitoring of industry and competitor trends regarding automation, rig technology, and development of projects in progress. It will be vital in recommending technology to be piloted and deployed to the Wells rig fleet.

As a Specialist - Rig Automation you will need to be available to travel to offshore / onshore sites to assist with deployment and adoption of intelligent automation technology.



Please note this is not an expatriate role and the successful candidate will reside in current location.



This is not a rotational role and the successful candidate will work a 5 day work week schedule (60% in office / 40% from home).

The role is accountable for delivering Intelligent Automation (IA) initiatives with a focus on supporting drilling rigs (bp owned platform rigs in North Sea and Azerbaijan and contract MODUs in the deep water).

Accountable for measuring the performance and value of Intelligent Automation projects and initiatives and sharing these learnings with other rig teams and regions.

Responsible for collaborating with rig system vendors in the Intelligent Automation rig space.

Responsible for collaborating with Procurement team on Intelligent Automation and strategically including IA language in rig contracts.

Responsible for supporting businesses (regions) and central wells teams with automation, mechanization, and instrumentation technical support.

Supports the Rig Intake team with IA statement of requirements for longer term rig contracts and current rigs under contract.

Interfaces with the Remote Collaboration Center on automation, real time analysis, and data analytics initiatives.

Exhibits a passion for transformation and embracing new ways of working.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively across multiple organizational levels.

High motivation and ability to set goals and leverage relationships to meet targets.

Ability to inform and influence stakeholders.

Ability to performance manage projects and support timely solutions.

Highly networked to build relationships across businesses on a regular basis to test value and influence staff to use technology enablers for improved safety and performance metrics. Continued monitoring of technology advances within industry, prioritize, and bring options to stakeholders for piloting and implementation to bp rig fleet.

Lead efforts in planning and deployment of intelligent automation initiatives for use at rig site and support engineering staff in office on usage.

Assistance with adoption with multi-machine control and/or intelligent automation at rig site.

Participation in incident investigations related to rig systems and rig engineering.

Ensure digital security requirements are met in deployment of IA technologies.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent.

Essential Experience and Job requirements:

Experience with a knowledge of offshore operations and how rig engineering systems, automation, networks, and processes work independently and concurrently at rig site.

Experience working with a drilling contractor in support of rig system construction, certification, and/or testing phases.

Extensive field experience and knowledge of installing, using, and troubleshooting rig systems.

Experience with data acquisition systems and sensor based data.

Expert knowledge of drilling rig automation systems, equipment and processes in the areas of safety, efficiency and carbon reduction.

Proven track record for rig automation systems product evaluation, implementation and assessment.

Experience and knowledge with troubleshooting, incident investigation and action management.

Offshore water survival certification.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!