The Specialist - Rig Automation leverages automation technology to improve our safety performance and execution efficiency.

Responsibilities:

The role is accountable for delivering Intelligent Automation (IA) initiatives with a focus on supporting drilling rigs (bp owned platform rigs and contract MODUs)

Accountable for measuring the performance and value of Intelligent Automation projects and initiatives and sharing these takeaways with other rig teams and regions.

Responsible for collaborating with rig system providers in the Intelligent Automation rig space

Responsible for supporting businesses (regions) and central wells teams with automation, mechanization, and instrumentation technical support.

Supports the Rig Intake team with IA statement of requirements for longer term rig contracts and current rigs under contract.

Assistance with adoption with multi-machine control and/or intelligent automation at rig site.

Ensure digital security requirements are met in deployment of IA technologies.

Essential Experience:

7-10 years experience with offshore operations and how rig engineering systems, automation, networks, and processes work independently and concurrently at rig site.

Experience working with a drilling contractor and drilling services providers in support of rig system construction, certification, and/or testing phases.

Extensive field experience and knowledge of installing, using, and solving rig systems.

Experience with data acquisition systems and sensor based data.

Expert knowledge of drilling rig automation systems, equipment and processes in the areas of safety, efficiency and carbon reduction.

Proven track record for rig automation systems product evaluation, implementation and assessment.

Experience and knowledge with solving, incident investigation and action management.

Education Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

