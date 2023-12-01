Specialist SIS

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the SIS Specialist will assist in the design, construction, testing and maintenance of Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) at the refinery. The position is an individual contributor, with no direct reports. The SIS Specialist will report to the Process Control Superintendent in the Engineering and Technical Services Department. The SIS Specialist will work with plant operations, plant maintenance and engineering contractors to ensure the design, construction, testing and operation of plant SIS meets BP, ISA 84.01 and IEC61508/ 61511 standards.



Organizational skills to manage multiple SIS projects

Knowledgeable in SIS design and maintenance

Perform SIS verifications per ISA 84 requirements

Perform SIS commissioning and de-commissioning

Knowledgeable on S84 and IEC 61508/61511 SIS standards

Participate in Layers of Protection Analysis (LOPA) and subsequent SIL Target Selection

Develop safety requirements specification (SRS) and cause and effect diagrams

Perform SIS Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) and SIS validation

Analyze SIS events and component failures

Knowledgeable in SIS documentation

Knowledgeable in SIS lifecycle requirements

Ability to trouble shoot SIS systems (instrumentation, hardware, software, and interposing devices)

2-5 years of SIS experience both in the design, installation, testing and industrial plant operation, OR 5-10 years of instrumentation support, specification, and maintenance as part of an industrial plant operation.

2-5 years of SIS experience in developing online and offline test procedures.

A strong instrument and control system reliability background.

Experienced with Safety Instrumented Function (SIF).

Strong PC skills

Working knowledge in MS Office.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows

Ability to work well with a wide range of teams and management, external partners, regulators and contractors.

Self-motivated, accustomed to being in positions of responsibility and accountability.

Good planning, communication skills and teamwork.

Ability to effectively prioritize multiple tasks & responsibilities.

Able to work in the US without sponsorship (international relocation NOT provided).

Bachelor's degree (Chemical or Electrical Engineering preferred).

Knowledgeable on designing and configuring DeltaV SIS, HIMA and Triconex safety systems.

Knowledgeable in Emerson AMS.

TUV or CFSE certifications.

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



