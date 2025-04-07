This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

The Specialist – Source Control provides support to wells business teams in the Western Hemisphere to ensure contingency plans are in place to provide effective source control response to a major well incident. The Specialist - Source Control report directly to the Senior Manager Well Control and Barrier Health.

Key Accountabilities:

Act as a source control champion and improve awareness across the organization.

Support regions in preparation of and updates to Source Control Plans including, including capping and containment response and ROV intervention contingency plans.

Support the regional teams in preparation of regulatory documentation and permit applications.

Maintaining regional Source Control Tactics Manuals and embedding lessons learned.

Support central team mobilization of source control equipment in an emergency response i.e. capping stacks, shears, wellheads, tubulars.

Support business teams with self-verification of source control barriers through oversight of the process, checklist content, utilization and closure of gaps identified.

Support source control training delivery and exercises including table-tops, live exercises and virtual support. Identify and close gaps to demonstrate readiness to respond.

Represents bp and actively participates in selected industry consortiums (OSRL & MWCC) and new technology source control equipment related JIPs.

Job requirements and essential criteria:

Education to degree level Bachelor of Science (BSc) in an engineering or related field.

Well Control Certification, Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor

A minimum of 10 years’ experience with a demonstrated track record of delivering in planning and execution of well operations or well engineering including subsea experience.

Proven ability to provide technical expertise, high quality advice and the ability to mentor others.

Travel including occasional visits to onshore response facilities.

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

