Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing sound knowledge of drilling to assist the engineering planning and execution of drilling activities to meet the Statement of Requirements, developing knowledge of how best to conduct relevant practices and activities in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Job Description:

Role Summary:

Wells Specialists provide scarce skills support on essential Well Engineering competencies to the Well Engineering disciplines to manage risk & maintain technical rigour.

The Specialist - Tubular Design will support the Advisor and Senior Advisor in all aspects of casing and tubing design. The role requires expertise in design methods using both fit-for-purpose software and ad hoc analyses.

What you will deliver:

Originate or assist with complex casing and tubing analyses.

Coach and guide discipline engineers through the design and documentation process, clarifying practice requirements and industry norms.

Support the Advisor to deliver technical solutions that span discipline interfaces, e.g. fluids, cementing, equipment, operations, and subsurface

Collaborate with Advisor on high-end technical analyses using FEA and other non-standard toolsets.

Support training for general Well Engineers in Tubular Design

Understand requirements of Casing & Tubing Design practice and support the organisation in the implementation of those requirements.

Evaluate and influence technical content of commercial design software.

What you will need to be successful:

Essential Skills

An engineering degree or equivalent technical credential

An in-depth knowledge of engineering mechanics, including analytical techniques and limitations.

Ability to convert engineering and operations challenges into equivalent mathematical model.

Strong understanding and ability to code engineering routines in any programming language (Python preferable).

Senior Entry Level skills

Extensive years of experience as a specialist in this field

Non-standard casing and tubing analyses, including thermal and pressure effects.

Drilling & completions problems: e.g., torque, drag, stretch, stand-off, and buckling.

Well design operating limits for life-of-well integrity.

Failure investigations

Selection of materials and threaded connections for downhole requirements

Experience in an integrated drilling or completions engineering team focused on well construction.

Participation in multi-disciplinary risk assessments

Proven ability to present complex engineering solutions to generalist engineers and management, both verbally and written

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.