Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting senior operational team members in the region with the safe execution and delivery of wells activities in a particular specialism in the field, offering specialist expertise and ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Provide support to the wells business teams on well control engineering and design and response to a well control incident.

Key Accountabilities

Providing support in the following areas: Well Control Engineering and Design Well Control Contingency Planning Well Control Incident Response

Specialist well control modelling in support of business teams including kick tolerance, dynamic kill calculations as part of relief well planning, bullheading and analysis of MGS (Mud Gas Separator) design and capability.

Support to business teams in planning of operations with elevated well control risk.

Provide specialist well control support to the business teams during the response to a well control incident.

Participate in well control incident investigations as a member of the incident investigation team.

Sharing lessons learned from well control incidents and relevant external lessons with the Wells organization through the Well Control CoP (Community of Practice)

Engaging with well control service providers to identify advancements in well control technology or changes in capability.

Supporting, developing, and maintaining meaningful well control practices and standards.

Supporting the deployment of standards, practices, processes, and tools and ensuring consistent application of standards across operations in wells.

Supporting BP engagement with industry groups to develop and update standards and guidance.

Supporting Wells Operating Management System (OMS) and demonstrate leadership in building One Wells organization and One bp.

Requirements

Education to degree level Bachelor of Science (BSc) in an engineering or related field.

A minimum of 10 years’ experience with a proven track record of delivering in engineering design and well planning and supporting execution of drilling and completion operations.

Proven ability to provide technical expertise, high quality advice and the ability to coach others.

Understanding of well control modelling including kick tolerance calculations and dynamic kill simulations.

Well Control Certification, Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor

Must have skills

Deep technical understanding of drilling engineering design and drilling operations.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.