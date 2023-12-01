Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Automotive specialties products (ATF, Driveline other than ATF, Greases, Coolants) in commercial vehicles is as a key growth driver to unlock incremental volumes and GM for Castrol.This role will be responsible to:- Identify portfolio gaps in existing portfolio- work with supply chain on sourcing opportunities- recommend pricing strategy- develop BTL marketing communication in alignment with global and country product manager- Track execution with sales to deliver aligned business goals



Job Description:

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets. Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Specialities Brand Manager based at Mumbai at details mentioned below. Key Accountabilites: Responsible for the specialties portfolio P&L. Identifies opportunities to deliver incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction and/or volume growth opportunities and manages quarterly reviews to ensure delivery of Financial metrics versus plan

Managing the Product portfolio to deliver near and long term GM growth targets consistent with global space/brand strategies

Implement the product category framework and follow the product portfolio management rules to simplify and manage the range

Actively administer product life cycles to ensure a strategic and profitable portfolio,

Managing the additions and deletions to the portfolio to simplify and evolve the range to maintain differentiation and ensure clear category product growth and exit strategies within the rules of the game framework

Manage the Streamline/Fusion/ODIMS systems for the market for the Specialties portfolio

Maintain Product Data Sheets

Interacting, co-coordinating & supporting the global product management team for Specialties by giving inputs for offer development, especially in the early stage on ODIMS

Leads development of engagement programs with consumers and customers including planning for activations and gaining alignment with activation manager

Ensure effective tracking, measurement and usage of ASP. The incumbent will be responsible for devising programs, budgeting spends, monitoring spends and utilization as well as be responsible for the ROI delivery of the same.

Managing and owning the LBM business process cycle (24 months) for the portfolio covering volume forecasting, assumptions, marketing input calendar

Competitive analysis and market development. Monitoring sales performance and take actions for aligning performance to meet company objectives

Accountable for Price positioning in line with Global pricing strategy working closely with Pricing Team. Experience and Qualifications Educational background University degree in B.Tech./Marketing or related discipline

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree desirable Experience Minimum 6 years of experience in Sales & Marketing

Product management experience in a related or allied category

Experience of working in complex and challenging global organisations / complex stakeholder management

Ability to successfully build enduring and productive relationships with senior level leaders from a broad range of business disciplines

Strong communication and presentation skills Key Competencies: Ability to successfully manage multiple projects on time and on budget.

Excellent team player with good interpersonal skills.

Strategic thinker with a bias for action and strong operational skills

Strong communication and presentation skills – Verbal and written

Strong analytical skills

Customer Orientation: Shapes the customer‘s business plan. Builds alignment with the customer around business plan priorities and direction.

Influencing skills : Ability to powerfully persuade all stakeholders, align & motivate team to work on common objectives



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.