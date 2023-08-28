Spring Co-Op Castrol Supply Chain

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

The Supply Chain Co-Op will support the day to day and strategic Supply Chain activities for bp / Castrol Supply Chain Team based in the Americas (Wayne, NJ, Houston, TX, Baton Rouge, LA, Warminster, PA). This support will be in the form of key projects along with day to day operational support. Contingent on the functional assignment, this role will be responsible for supporting efforts to meet Safety, Quality, Service, Cost and Operational Effectiveness across multiple functional areas in Supply Chain, including:

Project Management & Transformation

Manufacturing

Supply Chain Planning

Warehousing Logistics

Transportation Logistics

Customer Logistics

Third Party Manufacturing

Procurement

Additionally, the position can potentially offer substantial interaction with our cross-functional partners in sales, technology and engineering, marketing, and finance and also potentially cross regional.



The following is a list of potential supply chain Co-op responsibilities:

Collaborate across cross-functional teams and business systems to deliver support and service to team members and business partners

Gain knowledge and proficiency in internal databases to gather data requirements and produce business analysis.

Gather and track data metrics that represent supply chain performance.

Provide strategic analysis, insight, and recommendations to improve customer service and supply chain performance.

Responsible for dashboard reporting that includes collecting the measures, updating the measurement database and improving the measurement process.

Support the various supply chain departments to improve supply chain efficiency, quality or cost by supporting projects or collecting and analyzing data to implement process improvements.

Work with Logistics team to drive logistics route to market savings and efficiencies

Improve warehousing operational flow

Support ongoing improvement of manufacturing operations

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Our co-op program provides hands-on, career-specific experience. You'll work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You'll experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of opportunities.



Every year, we take Interns/ Co-ops studying a range of subject areas into our early careers programs, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate. Opportunities exist in all major areas of bp to explore your career dreams and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career, while earning a competitive salary and learning about the world of business.



A cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Proficiency in more than one language (Spanish preferred)

Related Internship, Co-op, or work experience



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.