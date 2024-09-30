Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Spring Co-Op – Castrol Supply Chain – Wayne, NJ or Baton Rouge, LA

Spring Co-Op – Castrol Supply Chain – Wayne, NJ or Baton Rouge, LA

Spring Co-Op – Castrol Supply Chain – Wayne, NJ or Baton Rouge, LA

  • Location United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne, United States of America - Louisiana - Baton Rouge
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ084642
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

The Supply Chain Co-Op will support the day to day and strategic Supply Chain activities for bp Castrol  Supply Chain Team based in the Americas (Wayne, NJ, Houston, TX, Baton Rouge, LA). This support will be in the form of key projects along with day to day operational support. Contingent on the functional assignment, this role will be responsible for supporting efforts to meet Safety, Quality, Service, Cost and Operational Effectiveness across multiple functional areas in Supply Chain, including:

  • Project Management & Transformation
  • Manufacturing
  • Supply Chain Planning
  • Warehousing Logistics
  • Transportation Logistics
  • Customer Logistics
  • Third Party Manufacturing
  • Procurement

Additionally, the position can potentially offer substantial interaction with our cross-functional partners in sales, technology and engineering, marketing, and finance and also potentially cross regional.

Please note this position has a start date of January 13, 2025 and end date of August 15, 2025.


The following is a list of potential supply chain Co-op responsibilities:

  • Collaborate across cross-functional teams and business systems to deliver support and service to team members and business partners
  • Gain knowledge and proficiency in internal databases to gather data requirements and produce business analysis.
  • Gather and track data metrics that represent supply chain performance.
  • Provide strategic analysis, insight, and recommendations to improve customer service and supply chain performance.
  • Responsible for dashboard reporting that includes collecting the measures, updating the measurement database and improving the measurement process.
  • Support the various supply chain departments to improve supply chain efficiency, quality or cost by supporting projects or collecting and analyzing data to implement process improvements.
  • Work with Logistics team to drive logistics route to market savings and efficiencies
  •  Improve warehousing operational flow
  • Support ongoing improvement of manufacturing operations

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Our co-op program provides hands-on, career-specific experience. You'll work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You'll experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of opportunities.

Following the end of the co-op assignment, if eligible, successful co-ops are assessed for a full-time role in our One Commercial early careers program. Through this 3-year program, early careers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. Throughout the course of the development program, you may be required to move bp locations as part of your rotations or based on business needs. Locations may include, but not limited to, Wayne, NJ, Warminster, PA, Baton Rouge, LA, Houston, TX.



Minimum Requirements

  • A cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher
  • bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment
  • A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Preferred Requirements

  • Proficiency in more than one language (Spanish preferred)
  • Related Internship, Co-op, or work experience


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

