Sr. Accounting, Reporting & Control Analyst

As a Senior ARC Analyst, you will be working in the Finance function as part of the Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) deployed team based in Chicago, Illinois. The team is accountable for all accounting, reporting and control activities for North American businesses which include Refining, Midstream Supply, Mobility and Convenience - Mexico and US (including retail operations for legacy bp, Thorntons, and Travel Centers of America), EV, Advance Biofuels and supports global aviation.

ARC delivers transparent, controlled, and insightful financial reporting to bp’s businesses, leadership teams and external stakeholders through centralized and business-deployed teams of expertise. We provide meaningful assurance through design and operation of a robust control environment, application of rigor and judgment, and effective operation of standard processes.

Key accountabilities

The role is responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Perform accounting, reconciliation, analysis, calculation, reporting, type activities for specific areas / activity groups as defined.

Serve as a process expert providing expertise to key stakeholders, identify and support issue and problem resolution across the end-to-end financial reporting and control process.

Create and maintain a string control environment within area of work, with processes that adhere to Group control requirements.

Analyze, determine root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to complex issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key internal partners and external stakeholders at relevant levels.

Desired Experience

Bachelor’s Degree ideally in finance and accounting, CPA, or relevant experience.

Expertise in accounting, reporting and control processes and activities.

Expertise in financial reporting principles and group reporting standards (IFRS)

Self-starter, able to identify, interpret and break down complex issues, ability to work with multiple data sets.

Demonstrated ability to solve problems, drive initiatives and solutions.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

Work effectively across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong and effective relationships with across teams.

Good understanding of ERP and financial reporting systems, Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Excel (data manipulation, validation, complex formulae, pivot tables)

