Sr. Analyst, Pricing

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

The Sr. Pricing Analyst will analyze and model pricing components and load data in order to price retail deals. This position will also help mentor and train junior-level analysts.

Responsibilities

Execution within defined parameters, with some expansion based on developing capabilities and or experiences in partnership with more experienced staff.

Pricing retail deals, analyze and modeling pricing components, communicate with sales team members, and perform various reporting functions.

Finding ways to streamline existing processes and maintain cost curves.

Analyzing and modeling pricing components and historical customer load data.

Price and support the development of new product initiatives.

Working closely with the C&I and regulatory teams to understand market rules and utility tariff changes, as well as proposed/anticipated changes in the market and how they impact pricing.

Collaborating with multiple functional departments to respond to RFPs.

Supporting the information library and data infrastructure of the Pricing team.

Requirements & Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, economics, or business

3 years of experience in a meaningfully similar role

Understanding of one or more of the North America electricity markets in PJM, ERCOT, NEPOOL, NYISO, CAISO, and MISO

Solid understanding of the retail power pricing process Intermediate SQL experience required

Advanced knowledge of Excel

Understanding of the cost structures of deregulated electric markets, including capacity, transmission, ancillary services, and losses

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

