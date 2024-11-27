Sr Asset Economist (LP)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Senior Asset Economist (LP) will drive consistency, efficiency and standardisation across the mid to long term planning and retrospective analysis of the bp refining businesses. You will also drive improvements in tools and processes and build capability in the team through coaching and training.

In addition the Senior Asset Economist will provide analysis for one or more bp refineries across a variety of activities including:

analyse refinery performance to improve the sites' performance

own and drive identified actions for performance improvements

support mid/long term planning activities such as long term strategy refresh and TAR planning and optimisation

Key Responsibilities:

Continuous Improvement of processes, practices and tools:

Drive best practice in retrospective analysis and learning (RAID) across bp's global refining system

Work with other LP users and other members of commercial teams to incorporate lessons learned and improve our work processes.

Engage with partners in midstream, refining and finance to progress priorities, improve performance and support planning activities.

Team coaching and development:

Develop capability by coaching and leading team members with Commercial Analysis.

Coach users on LP techniques and how to use the LP and its infrastructure efficiently.

Provide support to the Agile LP team manager by maintaining oversight of the team’s quality of LP analysis and support prioritisation of work across the team.



LP analysis and insight:

Act as cover and provide analysis for retrospective (RAID), Midterm and TAR planning.

Analysis includes performance review, opportunity identification, project incentives, off-take agreement evaluations, TAR activity optimization and deep dive analysis etc.

Analyse deviations of the LP model with actual results to prioritise and drive improvements in the model.

Key Skills:

Bachelors degree in chemical engineering, chemistry or related technical field required.

Fluent in English and another relevant European language (Spanish, German or Dutch an advantage).

Extensive experience across refinery operations, planning and supply.

Technical and commercial experience of refining and supply.

Significant experience with refinery LP analysis and associated work processes.

Digitally savvy, results orientated and possess good technical communication and presentation skills.

Coaching and leadership skills,

In addition the postholder will have a skillful application of the following competencies: Refinery optimization; Refinery operations;

Analysis and modeling skills (focussed towards analysis).

This is a hybrid role and you will be based in the office 3 days per week.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.