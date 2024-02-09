Sr. Business ARC Analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade H (7)Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

To support timely and accurate monthly group reporting.

To support timely and accurate reporting of quarterly and annual results as per companies act and Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement

To support timely and accurate compilation of tax accounts and tax audit forms

To interface with auditors for all audits of CIL and other entities. To manage audit process to eliminate issues, and ensure smooth audit if any.

To support in compliance of books of accounts with Group Accounting Policies and Indian Accounting Standards, wherever applicable

Manage monthly/quarterly close related activities for CIL and BPISPL and ensure that the timelines as specified are adhered to.

Perform analytical reviews to ensure accuracy and completeness of the numbers.

To support in ensuring internal controls for all reporting activities

To lead internal/external audit till finalisation

Assisting to Sr. Management on various business aspects/management dashboards/data analysis

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Support new business on various accounting, taxation and audit aspects

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally