Sr Business Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. The Business Analyst will perform evaluations of business solutions to identify problems, process gaps, and incremental enhancements and work collaboratively with them to implement fit for purpose solutions. You will partner with key users, business leads, and project sponsors to understand the needs of the business, document them (via requirements documents, use cases and process diagrams), and resolve with appropriate most cost effective short- and long-term solutions to meet them.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities

Serve as an internal point of contact for the Technology team whenever requirements need to be clarified.

Evaluate user requirements and implement working solutions through system design, analysis, testing, training, and documentation.

Collaborate with technology team during development to validate the solution against the requirements.

Act as a liaison between business users and the Technology team to resolve technical issues.

Ability to read, digest and communicate complex subject matter to all levels and to influence personnel to accomplish the business purpose.

Provide reliable and informative project updates in project, team and/or steering committee meetings.

Develop project plans including scope, schedule, and resource plans and then monitor and track project status and results to that plan.

Develop comprehensive cases with cost/benefit analysis and project charter components.

Develop and implement test plans based on business requirements.

Acquire and/or create test data and business process scenarios.

Coordinate and drive user acceptance testing including end user training as required.

Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Business, Engineering, or other field; Master’s Degree preferred

1+ years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server Management System and SQL Server Reporting Services

1+ years’ experience in IT project management, business analysis, and/or related experience

Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills and documentation skills

Significant knowledge of the Retail Energy industry

Demonstrate successful completion of multiple small to mid-size projects

Evidence of effective implementation of solutions and capabilities that address critical business challenges

Ability to influence collaborators and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Experience in supporting a 7 X 24-hour environment

Able to meet deadlines with limited supervision and work well under pressure

Good sense of ownership and accountability of tasks

Must have knowledge of MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, and Project

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Business Requirements, Business Solutions, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.