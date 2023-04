Job summary

About us

About the role

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!The role of the integrated energy Market Analyst covers the detailed analysis of all integrated technologies (H2, power, e-fuels etc), several commodities (power, fuels, green certificates) in all core and future markets of BP in Europe and the UK region. Furthermore, the role comprises the identifying, analysing and quantifying new revenue streams coming from the pairing of intermittent renewables with hydrogen, storage/battery solutions, access to ancillary services or generation of portfolio effects. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling of large amount of data and therefore also include programming tasks. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team which comes along with occasional international travel etc., working remotely and demonstrating a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.

Key Responsibilities

Collect, prepare and analyse all relevant data needed as input for business models with special focus on integrated energy prices and associated costs.

Provide quantitative and qualitative decision support for final investment decisions (FIDs), purchase agreements (HPPAs, PPAs), M&A transactions, etc.

Assess opportunities for “smart energies” with focus on optimised day-ahead and intraday dispatch as well as self-curtailment to reduce price or imbalance exposure.

Evaluate opportunities of hybrid assets, such as pairing renewables with hydrogen and storage solutions;

Analyse portfolio benefits across all low carbon technologies and countries to assess possible synergies within the BP portfolio.

Auction analysis to support the finding of best possible auction bidding strategies for low carbon assets in Europe and the UK region.

Support commercial functions (Global Methods and Portfolio Analysis, Structured Origination, Optimisation) with commercial expertise.

Support Strategy and Regulation team to reflect current and future market and regulatory scenarios which are used to value the commercials of assets.

Ad hoc market analysis reports

Essential Experience and Education