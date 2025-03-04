This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Sr. Commercial Finance Analyst, Castrol Americas, will primarily support the Finance Manager, Castrol Americas, Commercial Offer to conduct financial data analysis, economic modelling, and offer development in support of commercial offers and investments within the Americas Lubricants business. This role will also manage data sources, enhance processes for sourcing assumptions, and ensuring control of data. The role will support the business by evaluating the economic and strategic viability of new projects/offers and identify value-creating opportunities to enable financial performance through commercial rigor and risk management. The role requires strong business partnering and supports the delivery of financial analysis provided to assess the economic value and the associated commercial risks of the investments, including projects and new accounts in the business and supply chain.

Headquartered in Wayne, NJ you will work a 60/40 hybrid schedule.

Key Accountabilities

Support the business by analyzing customer pricing proposals and identifying value-creating opportunities.

Liaise with Sales on Trade Finance evaluation to ensure the best possible return from each deal.

Assess the financial and operating strength of new projects, trade finance and offers for the overall business in order to understand the risks/benefits, following bp’s Economic Evaluation Methodology (EEM) and Group Investment and Assurance Process (GIAAP)

Ensure and maintain integrity of all financial models, including tax, discount rates, working capital and supporting best practices within Financial Modeling of Economic Evaluations.

Own data management responsibilities to streamline assumptions and underlying business data. Including tracking of key assumptions used by the Finance team.

Support trade loan and investment analysis and processes for US territories.

Develop business knowledge of the Lubricants business channels and develop a strong understanding of the value chain to support value chain optimization efforts.

Work with other finance and cross functional teams (Costing, Procurement, Logistics, Supply Chain, Pricing, Marketing, Sales, etc…) to ensure the validity of all data that is used for analysis and modeling.

Provide timely, proactive, and insightful analysis by using SAP, PowerBI and other MI tools to illustrate performance trends.

Conduct ad hoc analysis to support both the Finance function and wider organization.

Manage the accuracy of financial model templates and ensure updates are made in accordance to group assumptions.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Finance/Accounting

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in commercial evaluation, financial modeling (i.e. NPV, IRR) or other relevant financial reporting preferably within a Commercial team

Solid understanding of P&L review as well as financial and accounting concepts and principles

Ability to manage ambiguity and uncertainty, lead with proactive behaviors, and work in a highly transparent team

Clear understanding of economic evaluations (ex. DCF analysis)

Ability to work under the pressure of tight timelines while balancing multiple priorities

Strong analytical and quantitative skills with proficiency in Excel

Desireable Criteria

Master’s degree or equivalent experience in finance or related subject area

Willingness and interest to expand one’s digital skills by building expertise in data analytics through developing experience within PowerBI, Advanced Excel, and Python.

Experience working with SAP ERP, PowerBI, Power Query, and SalesForce CRM

Previous experience within a commercial finance role modeling customer offers and business investments.

How much do we pay (Base)? ($98,000 - 182,000) *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.