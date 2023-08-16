Sr. Construction Manager

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We're looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. The Senior Construction Manager (CM) is responsible for the team of four EV Construction Managers. This team will oversee and direct bp pulse DCFC construction projects from conception to completion and handover to Operations and Maintenance. The Sr. CM applies in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in construction, DCFC installs or utility installs and performs a leading role in multi-discipline team planning and execution support of electric vehicle projects.

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable, competitive, and productive electric vehicle chargers through cross-functional collaboration in the design and execution of construction of charging sites

Assure that EV charging control and process safety risks are recognized and managed in design and operations

Provide technical guidance when execution issues or problems occur

Support the sharing and implementation of lessons learned, best practices, success on new technology/technique trials and operational efficiencies gained from assigned asset and transfer learning across assets

Provide engineering input to design and operations per the requirements of Electric Vehicle infrastructure projects

Prepares accurate time and cost estimates to support project FMs and well AFEs

Develops programs that adhere to the Technical File Notes and associated Completions Design Documents

Reviews benchmarking of execution and performance to identify areas for continuous improvement

Supports EV Construction Managers and EV Project Managers

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in industry with focus on construction, utility interconnection, electrician contractor duties

Experience in EV charging or network company a plus

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.