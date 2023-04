The management of the internal corrosion control program for liquid, gas and water gathering midstream pipelines and facilities throughout the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. Responsibility for internal corrosion control records, chemical and IC control pigging program, product sampling and corrosive investigations, as well as corrosion monitoring equipment installation and data acquisition.

Monitor effectiveness of the chemical program as it relates to IC control.

Develop and maintain Engineering Standards for the IC control program. Assess and improve current Engineering Standards

Work closely with maintenance and operations teams in performing RCFA and defect elimination to continuously improve facility reliability and integrity management.

Provide 'boots on the ground' support when needed to gather data and ensure appropriate countermeasures are taken.

Provide corrosion engineering input to the design of new projects and the standardization and selection of equipment, parts, and components.

Provide input and advice for facility and pipeline Management of Change (MOC) as it relates to IC control.

Provide coaching and/or training to Field Operations and Engineering based on business priority for chemical treatments, IC monitoring/mitigations, and product sampling and corrosive investigations.

Identify and work with Operations to implement opportunities (e.g. new chemicals, processes, or technologies) for cost reduction through system and process optimization.

Advise on annual budgets and monthly forecasts with Operations and Engineering input.

Responsible for regulatory compliance as it pertains to the internal corrosion program for DOT PHMSA regulated pipelines.

Participate in risk assessments inclusive of HAZOP / LOPA to eliminate personal and process safety risks through effective implementation of the hierarchy of controls.

Lead and cultivate the relationship with field operations to identify systematic improvements and eliminate repeat failures.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player, and share lessons learned across disciplines and between business functions.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.