Digital transformation is one of the key strategies of bp Castrol. We need excellent, user-centric, result-driven digital product talents who is keen to his/her own product’s success and with strong ownership. Experienced in membership, loyalty program, live-stream campaign, e-Commerce, etc. to work together and build the top-class digital products for business success.

Job Purpose

Key Accountabilities:

Be Accountable for the success of your own designed product in every single aspect, from business value, function design, ease-to-use, UI/UX, etc. You will let your product talk as your first principle and win credit from it.

Plan and manage product roadmap by setting, prioritizing, and managing the backlog of Castrol's digital product through excellent communication with stakeholders and working with the team on sprint planning, testing and delivery.

Act as the Business-Product Team interface & you endorse End-to-end responsibility in product development lifecycle.

Prioritize demands, based on Value of Enablement, in close collaboration with the business stakeholders (Functions, senior management and global stakeholders)

Qualify and quantify requirements, supported by the rest of the Product Team, specify User Stories

Work with other Product Owners cross-Product Area to prioritize user stories to satisfy cross Area dependencies such as a product release

Understand users via market analysis, user interviews, behavioral analytics, and collaboration with the CRM, Digital, Marketing and Sales teams. As Product Owner, you will capture and refine feature requests, schedule releases, and coordinate sprints. You should be able to identify user needs, animate design thinking sessions, help your stakeholders understand a business value and work with cross-functional teams to manage product releases.

Assess value, business cases, and prioritize stories, epics, and themes to ensure work focuses on those with a maximum value that are aligned with product strategy. Write User Stories, in collaboration with Business Analysts and present them to the squad

Frame product evolutions and improvements, along with UX-UI Design Team and Technical Product Lead

Build and maintain the Product Requirement Document on your user stories, be able to explain requirements in different types of diagrams such as Wireframe, Swim-Lane Process Flow, Sequence Diagram, Gant Chart, etc.

You are accountable for the adoption of your features: communicate internally about features, their evolutions, and the product vision they carry.

Test your features and be the go/no-go decision maker, and be accountable for quality