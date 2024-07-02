Sr. Drilling Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Let me tell you about the role:

The Senior Drilling Engineer is accountable for providing the engineering expertise required to support the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, follow local regulations and conform to bp practices. The Senior Drilling Engineer typically supports the Drilling Engineering Discipline Manager (DEM) during planning and Wells Superintendent (WSUP) during execution by reviewing and providing quality assurance for engineering tasks and documentation. The Senior Drilling Engineer performs a lead technical assurance role during the Well Concept Selection, Detailed Design & Execute phases of well delivery.

What you will deliver

Safety, Risk Management and Compliance

Leads identification of well control and process safety risks and ensure mitigations in well design / operations.

Ensures management of field-level Risk Register and development of well-specific Risk Registers including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations.

Ensures effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Supports Management of Change / Deviations by supporting/facilitating Risk Assessments and ensuring emerging risks are properly addressed.

Reviews well design, permitting, and operations while assuring compliance with local regulations and conformance with bp practices.

Well Planning and Execution

Reviews optimal well plans with the extended Wells engineering team in order to meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives.

Leads Engineering Self-Verification and Oversight activities.

Leads multidisciplinary team during Detailed Design & Execute phases and utilizes Azure Dev Ops (ADO) and the agile/squad framework for well delivery per bp practice.

Reviews well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, DGOPs, WWIs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.).

Creates business ownership through the life of the well including accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE), cost monitoring, VOWD and due diligence.

Manages knowledge content: lessons learnt, best practices, case histories, SITs etc. using the relevant tools and databases.

Participates in incident investigations and oversee the ESQ2 process.

Provides engineering technical support and review of contractor services including new technologies.

Manages continuous improvement projects, optimizes drilling performance and seeks new and more efficient ways to improve drilling performance.

Assures reliability / integrity via participation in equipment assurance and QA/QC documentation.

Ensures timely and accurate approval of well handover documentation.

Leadership, Values & Behaviours

Functions as a role model for V&Bs and ethics and compliance through words, actions, and decisions.

Promotes Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Identifies and embeds agile techniques, tools and efforts related to modernization and transformation.

Prioritizes work-fronts for drilling engineers and multidisciplinary well planning squad members.

Works as team and exhibit good behaviours.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor of Science in an Engineering discipline or higher.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ years of industry experience in drilling.

Must have experiences/skills:

Well Control Certification Combined Supervisor, IWCF/AIDC.

Excels in drilling engineering detailed design and drilling operation execution.

Experience with Landmark suite software for modelling casing design, directional well plan, hydraulics, torque & drag in order to coach others.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.