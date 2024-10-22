Sr. Engineering Manager - bp pulse

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Entity: Customers & Products



Research & Technology Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest-growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

As the Senior Engineering Manager of Technical Delivery at bp pulse, you will be a key leader in shaping the future of electric mobility by driving the development, architecture, and innovation of our cutting-edge EV charging products and technology platforms. Reporting to the Director of Technology, Pulse US, you will spearhead the engineering team in delivering high-performance, scalable, and secure solutions that will accelerate the transition to sustainable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure.

In this pivotal role, you will lead complex engineering projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and play an integral part in bp pulse’s strategic vision to become a leader in clean energy and electric mobility. You will ensure our technology platforms are at the forefront of innovation, aligning product development with the latest trends in EV charging, grid management, and renewable energy integration.

Play a crucial role in shaping long-term business plans by influencing technical and product strategies that support bp pulse’s vision to lead in the EV charging space

Lead teams in the design, architecture, and development of bp pulse's technology platforms, ensuring the delivery of reliable, predictable, and secure EV charging solutions to customers

Ensure continuous alignment of build efforts to strategic business direction, roadmap, budgets, and target architectures

Operate within bp’s broader strategy while driving independent decision-making in the technical delivery function to ensure that projects meet both functional and business-wide objectives

Iteratively improve bp pulse’s advanced charging solutions to improve customer experience and deliver value across an integrated energy offer to customers

Develop, maintain, and build new relationships with cross-functional teams such as product, marketing, sales, and operations to ensure product innovation aligns with market needs and industry trends

Enable seamless technical operations of business-critical systems, aiming for 99.99% availability and escalated triaging within SLAs

Solve highly complex, multi-dimensional technical challenges with global implications, integrating risk management processes to mitigate potential disruptions in project delivery

Build and mentor a high-performing engineering team, promoting a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning

Oversee adherence to industry standards and regulatory requirements related to electric vehicle charging and ensure compliance across all platforms

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Advanced degree preferred.

10+ years of experience in engineering management and technology leadership, with a proven track record in the EV charging sector, software solutions, or adjacent fields.

Extensive experience in event-driven software development (server + client), particularly in cloud-native, microservice-based architectures and industrial IoT platforms.

Expertise in managing cross-functional teams and leading large-scale, distributed engineering organizations, ideally with experience in electric vehicle or clean energy sectors.

Proficiency with AWS services (ECS, Lambda, API Gateway), Docker containerization, and continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) environments.

Deep understanding of electric vehicle charging systems, industry standards, and regulatory considerations, with a strategic vision for future developments in clean energy.

Strong leadership skills with the ability to communicate effectively across all levels of the organization and with external partners.

Demonstrated success in delivering scalable, market-leading products, with a focus on operational excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity.

Previous experience deploying EV charging or energy related solutions across multiple countries or continents, especially in regions with differing regulatory environments and customer needs.

Proficiency in payment systems and regulatory complexities with regards to differing jurisdictions in the US.

Knowledgeable in inter-systems digital security and privacy principals, including but not limited to data segregation & tagging, PKI / digital certificates, and encryption.

How much do we pay (Base)? $165,000-353,000

