Sr Enterprise Technology Engineer (GMS / SCADA)

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Enterprise Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape.

Generation Management System (GMS)

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer for a Generation Management System (GMS), you will help lead the support and operations of a newly implemented GMS and its related applications and systems. A working knowledge of maintaining GMS and data intergration with ISO and non-ISO Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems will be needed. You will provide support and guidance to ensure alignment of technology with business strategy and goals. You will build and sustain expert knowledge of asset management, integration with ERCOT’s system, and market operations with the potential to expand to other power markets. Working with business counterparts to identify and define related core business process and standards will be required.

Key accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work with business to understand ongoing strategy, GMS functional, technical, and support requirements, and to provide or develop technical solutions for meeting their short-term and long-term business goals.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Responsible for technical support, design, implementation, and maintenance of all OSI Monarch GMS/SCADA related applications: SCADA, AGC, FEP, ICCP, ECA, PI Historian, etc.

related applications: SCADA, AGC, FEP, ICCP, ECA, PI Historian, etc. Perform Generation and SCADA modeling and testing of various generation or load resources across ERCOT, conduct point-to-point checkouts prior to commissioning.

Facilitate outage investigation/restoration of service to production environment, quickly solve all GMS/SCADA application problems in order to minimize outage and adverse business impacts.

Ensure business process and requirements are adhered to and market changes (regulatory or other) are safely managed as business growth and expansion occur.

Effectively manage collaborator communication portfolio status with business and, I&E management.

Work with bp Cyber Security and NERC Compliance team to support the analysis of NERC CIP impact ratings for GMS, SCADA, and related systems.

Support activities involving business, I&E teams, and vendors in the day-to-day operations and maintenance of bp systems (GMS, PI Historian and Bid-to-Bill) including after-hours tier 3 support, and critical project efforts.

Ensure maintenance and support activities are in compliance with I&E IT processes and adhere to Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Perform analysis, consult, and develop recommendations to address complex technical issues as they relate to the operation and control of resources, generation or load acting as a resource (LAARs), initially in the ERCOT market.

Support the implementation and deployment of replacement, upgrade, or enhanced versions of the GMS applications and platforms.

Responsible for continuous improvement of GMS / SCADA systems and customer process.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree.

5+ years of experience supporting a Generation/Energy Management System.

Experience with SCADA communication protocols (ICCP, DNP3.0, Modbus, etc.).

Familiarity managing Windows Server configurations, security patches and applications.

Extensive knowledge of Operational Technology Systems implementation, system integrations, and software development.

Strong understanding of ERCOT QSE operations and managing portfolios of generating resources.

Able to provide on-call support for production systems outside of normal working hours.

Knowledge of North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) requirements and implications for GMS operations.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and team members up to senior executive level.

Desirable Criteria

OSI Monarch with PI Historian systems knowledge.

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, .NET, C/C++, Java)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects.

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Strong organizational, conflict resolution, and influencing skills.

Ability to balance strategic and tactical concerns and apply good judgement to decisions.

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts.

Ability to rapidly self-teach and a self-motivated desire to learn new technologies.

Genuine curiosity and a strong drive to innovate.

Unwavering desire to have a high impact on the organization.

An active seeker of personal feedback and a desire for continuous growth.

Enjoys mentoring and developing more junior team members.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.