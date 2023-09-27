Job summary

As the Sr. Fired Heater Engineer, you will assist the bp Solutions to provide technical support and expertise to P&O assets worldwide. bp Solutions works closely with the P&O assets to develop and embed standard processes to enable bp to meet its strategic goals. The team is a very experienced group of technical experts and is integral to the safe and efficient operation of the installed base, as well as the design of new equipment. The Sr. Fired Heater Engineer will also provide coaching and develop others through mentoring and the delivery of training courses to the P&O organization. The Fired Heater Team is a managed developed team that support all fired heater operations ongoing around the world. There will be an element of networking and collaborating in this role with other Process Safety Engineers in bp Solutions Engineering, Innovation and Engineering (I&E), Projects, Production, S&ORA, and others. You will be part of the Energy and Furnaces Discipline in bp Solutions and report to the Discipline Leader – Energy and Furnaces. This role will be based in the US, preferably at a refinery site.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

As the Sr. Fired Heater Engineer, you will assist the bp Solutions to provide technical support and expertise to P&O assets worldwide. bp Solutions works closely with the P&O assets to develop and embed standard processes to enable bp to meet its strategic goals. The team is a very experienced group of technical experts and is integral to the safe and efficient operation of the installed base, as well as the design of new equipment. The Sr. Fired Heater Engineer will also provide coaching and develop others through mentoring and the delivery of training courses to the P&O organization.The Fired Heater Team is a managed developed team that support all fired heater operations ongoing around the world. There will be an element of networking and collaborating in this role with other Process Safety Engineers in bp Solutions Engineering, Innovation and Engineering (I&E), Projects, Production, S&ORA, and others. You will be part of the Energy and Furnaces Discipline in bp Solutions and report to the Discipline Leader – Energy and Furnaces. This role will be based in the US, preferably at a refinery site.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities



• Support the Fired Heaters Process Advisor in the development and implementation of standards, practices and assessment tools for Fired Heaters and flares.

• Collaborate in site projects for fired heaters and flares.

• Support TAR-activities like dirty inspections, TAR scoping and preparation, defining repair scope etc. in the Fired Heaters and flares discipline.

• Develop technical guidance documents on recurring technical issues and queries that we receive from sites.

• Lead the Fired Heaters, boilers and flares drop-in calls.

• Collaborate with the Process Advisor Fired Heaters in relevant API-standards developments and working groups.

• Provide Operational support to sites in solving, optimization, reliability improvement etc.

• Based on resource demand activities may extend into support for Energy projects and programs.

• Demonstrate leadership for personal and process safety to reduce recordable injuries and to ensure BP brings captures and learns from incidents and failures.

• Functional Excellence: Provide guidance and technical insights reflecting the depth of available knowledge for Fired Heaters to achieve safe, reliable, and profitable operation. This includes providing focused short-term support for Fired Heaters on

• start-up and shutdown turnaround

• Process & Mechanical troubleshooting

• combustion controls and burner management reviews, fixing and improvement.

• Generic lopa interpretation.

• Participation in investigations and Root Cause Analysis to provide understanding of incidents and operating limit exceedances and share that information with other sites.

• Technology & Strategy: Provide technical guidance to support technology, commercial, strategy and projects that underpin site business improvement plans (for instance hydrogen combustion and conversion). Assess new technologies regarding technical readiness for implementation, defining risks and mitigations for the first implementations, etc.

• Reputation: Collaborate with the Process Advisor Furnaces to drive implementation of industry and BP Fired Heater standards in the refineries balancing long-term and short-term value creation, compliance, and loss avoidance.

• Capability: Develop the skills of internal practitioners both by on-the-job training and class training. Capture and communicate our knowledge in a formal and structured way such as by participating in peer assist discussions and leading the Fired Heaters practitioner’s forum.

• Impact: Develop, exchange views, and document business critical risks. Offer potential mitigations to align on solution and drive implementation.

Essential Education and Experience



• Bachelor’s degree in engineering Discipline (Mechanical or Chemical

• Experience with fired heaters, boiler and flares operations and maintenance in a refinery or petrochemicals plant covering all relevant disciplines for fired Heaters, boilers, and flares (mechanical engineering, process engineering, instruments and controls, process safety, combustion science etc).

• Comfortable working in a global setting, with varying cultures, languages, and customs

• Knowledge of external industry standards related to Fired Heaters (and BP standards for internal applicants).

• Strong written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

• Ability to handle thorough work.

• Excellent communication skills interfacing effectively with multi-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization.

• Ability to build and maintain relationships and interact effectively with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority. Desirable criteria and qualifications:

• Experience with providing technical support for energy efficiency at a refinery.



How much do we pay (Base)? $137,000 -254,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.