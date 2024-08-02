Sr. Flow Assurance Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the Role

Flow assurance team provides subsea flow assurance engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant and efficient operations.

What you will deliver

Lead multiphase flow and flow assurance analysis within an operational or project support context, understand the relationship between such work and key flow assurance decisions, and influence others to achieve desired objectives to mitigate flow assurance risks.

Lead flow assurance data analysis and presentation within an operational or project support context to enable continuous improvement in operational support, performance management of flow assurance activity and reporting of key performance metrics.

Support BP’s engineering application of tools and design methods for multiphase flow, in the context of Flow Assurance, through delivering or directly managing modelling of relevant flow scenarios.

Monitor, coordinate and manage BP staff flow assurance engineers, on site contract flow assurance engineers, or external suppliers, appropriate to the scale, complexity and business requirements of operating regions.

Challenge, prioritise and plan work requests to balance production risks with the available resources and effectiveness of response both in the short term and proactively anticipating major requirements over the next year.

Engage key stakeholders as appropriate to convey understanding of multiphase flow and its relevance to their context, developing and maintaining positive working relationships representing the flow assurance discipline across regions, for example by supporting key leadership forums such as asset hub tables, subsea leadership meetings, and meetings with field partners.

Review, update, and apply flow assurance strategies to prevent line blockages or other production upsets and minimise operating downtime as conditions change through field life. Ensure that the Operating Guidelines and Procedures embody these strategies and solutions.

Provide flow assurance operating philosophies to be executed by others, including chemical or operational requirements for both steady state and transient conditions (start-up and shut down).

Develop solutions to complex flow assurance problems that will improve safety, production efficiency and cost effectiveness.

What you will need to be successful

Must have education / certifications:

Degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering discipline (chemical, mechanical or petroleum engineering).

Working towards chartered engineer

Must have experience / skills (to be hired with):

Demonstrable knowledge of flow assurance risks and mitigation strategies, and a working knowledge of disciplines affected by or affecting flow assurance threats.

Broad knowledge of the issues associated with single and multiphase thermo-hydraulics.

Knowledge of and capability with flow assurance software (OLGA, Pipesim, PVTSIM, Multiflash) and its application to managing flow assurance issues within an operating and (ideally) project environment.

Knowledge of and capability with data analysis tools and programming.

Good to have experiences / skills (can be trained for – learning / on the job):

Support the optimisation of digital tools to progress continuous improvement of global subsea flow assurance support (e.g. data gathering and data analysis, dashboards, risk analysis tools, database management, data visualisation, etc.).

Years of experience: 10 – 15+ years

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.