Sr Industrial Territory Sales Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for the development as well as the execution of the direct & indirect sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing local distributor partners, direct customers, intermediaries/resellers; also takes responsibility for prospecting partners, coaching third parties and driving/monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Industrial Area Sales Manager (ASM) will achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals by maintaining and growing sales of Castrol Industrial products and services in assigned territories through distribution and direct channels in a Business to Business (B2B) environment.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and develop a profitable portfolio of accounts and prospects

Develop profitable, long term strategic relationships with designated customers

Manage customer cost to serve and actively handle opportunity and risk pipeline

Participate in regular customer reviews (ownership of customer review)

Use value selling and consultative skills to improve customer offers and perception of value

Develop and manage relationships at multiple levels of customer & distributor organizations, including frontline, leader and corporate relationships

Create, lead and review Distributor business development plans

Key Performance Indicators:

Gross profit delivered to target

Volume growth delivered to target

Pipeline management to targets

Growth of share in customer accounts

Customer supplier excellence or supplier quality ratings

What You'll Need to be Successful in this Position:

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in technical field or engineering

Minimum of 5 years industrial B2B sales experience

Must be technically savvy and experienced in using Microsoft Office Suite, Salesforce and other sales related tools

Must be skilled with using electronic media

Business Partnering, consultative, selling and negotiations skills

Prospecting experience with a Hunter mentality, ability to lead all aspects of pipelines

Expertise in Metalworking products and applications and/or Industrial Lubrication products and applications is strongly preferred

Location & Travel: this position will cover Chicagoland and the majority of Northern IL, ideal candidate location will be within the territory. Overnight travel is minimal though daily travel is high.

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.