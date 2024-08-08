This role is eligible for relocation within country

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast-paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Sr Manager - ESG, Castrol based at Mumbai and details mentioned below.

Purpose of this role

The purpose of the role is to lead Castrol India on all aspects of ESG enabling the organization to meet its commitment of environment goals by 2030 and to position the organization as a leader in ESG against its peers.

The incumbent will work with larger bp ESG efforts in India and create a relationship with bp Sustainability team in India.

This role will be accountable for leading our program as Program Manager on RRBO introduction and coordinate efforts with GSC, OEM Teams, Technology, Global Teams, external stakeholders including govt and refiners.

Key Accountabilities

• Lead the development of framework and quality of disclosures and sustainability reporting, working closely with member of PULT and Castrol Sustainability Group including aspects of data management and communication plan (in conjunction with communication team)

• Lead and own the development ESG roadmap in line with organization ESG goals ensuring that the projects are governed to ensure successful execution

• Review / draft relevant ESG specific policies Creating, implementing, and executing on the PU carbon reduction roadmap for Scopes 1, 2, & 3 (logistics and distribution. Setting up periodic milestones and deliverables to create timely impact, track progress and highlight gaps and shortfall

• Liaises with vital global cross-functional PU teams to capture timely data and ensures data is recorded in the accurately, timely and as per approved methodology (OMS 3.6, GHG protocol, GLEC).

• Working with our suppliers and procurement team to develop partnerships that support meeting our 30% reduction target by 2030 and net zero ambition including the use of EVs and alternate drivetrain.

• Identify and track new opportunities for innovation and carbon reduction to achieve goals

• Collect and share best practices between bp operating companies and external companies

• Single point of contact and liaison for PU sustainability comms are up to date in country (so progress updates, carbon neutral materials online etc) are translated, legally approved and live.

• Helps build capability in sales and marketing teams to talk about sustainability accurately and with confidence.

• Work with the cross function Castrol Sustainability Group and support the PU circularity implementation through through the following initiatives:

• -Management of circularity within own plant network (waste from Castrol and 3P plants)

• -Explore and manage reversed logistics opportunities (can a used oil collection truck deliver lubes at the same time)

• -Implement circularity programs of Castrol packaging

• PU SME and lead for used oil collection partnerships (assess logistics capabilities, manage potential collection contracts, etc.)

• Will work with Supply chain, Sales & Marketing and other functions as applicable to develop and execute the Castrol India RRBO stratergy in order to meet regulatory requirements

• Developing and implementing new ways of working in our supply chain that incorporate sustainability and carbon reduction initiatives.

• Performance reporting and to business cases supporting opportunities to achieve sustainability aims.

• Collaborate with partners at all levels of the organisation on data presentation and projects

Education:

Graduate in science or engineering, or equivalent technical degree with emphasis on environmental, Supply chain, logistics and distribution networks or sustainability management.

Experience of more than 15years plus and knowledge of GHG accounting and reporting principles, mechanisms, methodologies and schemes, e.g. GHG Protocol, ISO 14064, SBTi, EEIO etc. will be preferred.

Strong experience and skills in using basic IT systems, and ‘big’ data.

Exposure and familiarity with planning processes and systems.

Strong analytical and system and interpersonal skills. Project Management awareness and basics. Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Consistent track record to deliver analysis and, insight.

Comfortable in a cross-functional distributed team. Self-starter and ability to work with ambiguity. Understanding of operations (planning, manufacturing, customer fulfilment).

Strong attention to detail.

Experienced in demonstrating relationships and networks within organizations. Experience communicating complex, technical information to various audiences to drive project milestones to completion

Skills & Proficiencies

Tools and Systems – Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Databases - Skilful; Data, Analytical Skills – Skilful; Core Supply Chain proficiencies (Logistics, HSSE, Supply Planning, Manufacturing), Project Management – Awareness

Good commercial savvy – ability to translate and represent in graphical format the data into practical performance insights & improvement opportunities

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks



