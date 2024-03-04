Sr. Manager- HSSE

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Purpose of role:

The Senior Manager- HSSE&C position is a leadership position in the plant and reports to GM- Silvassa Plant Operations. The incumbent provides safety leadership to the manufacturing team and plays a key role in the plant.

The incumbent provides support to Plant Manager by leading all HSSE activities and Projects in the plant.

This is a critical job within manufacturing and given the materiality and complexity of plant operations in Silvassa, it provides an exciting opportunity for personal development and career progression within the safety and Supply chain function for the right candidate.

Key Results/ Accountabilities :

Provide a strong & clear focused support to the plant ensuring that HSSE related risks are understood, assessed & reduced.

Mentor & oversee in getting HSSE Right and achieve the strategic HSSE objectives and compliance with applicable HSSE regulations.

Proactively address HSSE issues and effectively connect with site personnel and contractors regarding HSSE performance, strategies, policies, standards and programs; and recognizing, sharing and adapting applicable lessons learned and processes

Mentor, influence and reinforce positive HSSE behaviors for all employees and contractors.

Integrate HSSE systems and programs into all plant operations. Ensure that all plant operations and processes are in accordance with established HSSE guidelines and develop guidelines wherever these are not available. These programs include Risk Assurance, Safe from Start, Defensive Driving, Induction program, Contractor Assurance Program, Personal Safety and the Golden Rules of Safety.

Specify applicable safety, health and loss prevention equipment design/ performance standards and requirements and facilitate implementation.

Interpret and implement the Incident Management Plan /emergency plan and provide support for carrying out emergency exercises. Provide HSSE expertise in the event of an emergency at the Site.

Interpret and help implement all applicable legal and other requirements related with HSSE.

Participate in and facilitate incident / accident investigation related to our employees, Contractors & Third parties. Carry out Root Cause Analysis (RCA), recommend corrective and preventive actions and own the implementation.

Identify, lead, and organize various types of HSSE training for employees and contractors.

Organize Risk Assessment and audits.

Drive ISO 45001 & 14001 compliance and improvement program.

Drive implementation of the Driving Safety Standards and Leading risk associated with road transport. Support the implementation & monitoring of the Driving Safety Standard (DSS)/rules/policies.

Communicate and engage the workforce and employees around the expectations of the Driving Safety Standard and also develop new and innovative ways to get our message on expectations of Driving Safety Standard to the workforce.

Lead WWC process implementation at site and provide guidance to site leadership & CAMs (BP Contract Accountable Manager) in deploying process requirement Ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout for the contract period.

Act as owner of operations within the area of accountability, ensuring all activities, products and services are appropriately documented to allow for regulatory applicability to be collected. Act as POC for these operations to create appropriate compliance tasks.

Act as a Risk Owner for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including accurate documentation and assessment of the risk event, advising subject matter authorities as appropriate, assign action owners to risk reduction measures, monitoring and self-verification of risk reduction measures to closure with effectiveness and communication of the importance of the risk reduction measures to the workforce that may be affected.

Act as administrator for OMS ONLINE at the plant, ensuring plant processes, procedures & practices are updated in OMS ONLINE and promoting the use of OMS ONLINE as the main document repository for plant staff.

Ensure that all procedures falling under the ownership of this role are maintained and reviewed on the agreed frequency, kept up-to-date, and changes documented and reflected in OMS ONLINE as appropriate. Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce.

Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.

Act as central point of contact for crisis & continuity management in the facility / country, ensuring response team members are appropriately trained, response plans are maintained and exercised, and all BP and legislative requirements are met for crisis and continuity management.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

SPA for driving Sustainability agenda for the Silvassa Site

Educational Qualification

Graduation in Engineering (Electrical /Mechanical / Chemical / Fire).

Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Safety from a reputed institute is required.

Knowledge / Experience !

12+ years related experience in safety and environment in a median to large plant in matrix set up

Good knowledge of applicable industry and government safety, health and loss prevention standards and regulations

Candidate shall have flair for independently driving Safety and Sustainability Agenda

Expert knowledge of EMS / OHSAS standards.

Good knowledge of Process Safety Management, occupational health and safety regulations.

Facilitation skills in team meetings, incident investigations, risk assessments and project planning.

Proficiency in MS office and Online tools.

The person should be trained on following Legal requirements !

Factories Act and rule

Petroleum Rules

Pollution Control Norms (MOEF) and Environment Protection Rules

E Waste management rule/Act and Hazardous Waste Management Rules

Plastic waste management

Manufacture Storage Import of Hazardous Chemical rules (MSIHC)

Motor Vehicle Act

Gas Cylinder Rules

Bio Medical Waste Rules

Legally required training to be completed as per the Ethics and Compliance calendar and any other required programs as would be assigned from time to time

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.