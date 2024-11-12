Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, steadfast innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Sr Manager Operations based at Patalganga plant and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role:

The Senior Manager- Operations position is a leadership position in the plant and reports to GM- Paharpur Plant Operations. The incumbent provides leadership to the manufacturing team and plays a key role as a second in command in the plant.

The key role of this position is to lead planning, organizing and control in production related activities within the plant to meet customer expectations of service and quality at cost effective rates, while meeting our operating discipline and HSSE expectations. Though the role is responsible for entire manufacturing activities in the plant, the incumbent is also responsible for driving manufacturing excellence and managing people engaged in the plant operations directly and through the production team.

This is a key job within manufacturing and given the materiality and complexity of plant operations in Paharpur, it provides an exciting opportunity for personal development and career progression within the Supply chain function for the right candidate.

What you will deliver:

Drive the team to continuously improve upon its HSSE performance and achieve high standards. Facilitate imbibing the HSSE culture in the plant

Maintain a high level of motivation at the site and drive the development of shop floor personnel and managing shop floor discipline. Ensure regular capsule trainings are conducted for the team.

Developing short term, medium term and long terms plans to improvement plant capacities and implement best in class manufacturing practices.

Work closely / support executives to ensure that they deliver their best and stay highly motivated.

Liaison with other departments in the plant to ensure smooth working of the pant. The work involves working closely with various corporate functions like central planning, Customer fulfilment, Procurement etc.

Overseeing the production planning, and execution for consistent customer service against committed plans.

Support scheduling of RM and packaging material to meet the plans.

Ensure daily dispatches are on track and manage material handling inside the plant.

Ensure that production process is run by maintaining compliance to all systems.

Ensure smooth running of 3P operations in compliance with Operating Guidelines and HSSE guidelines. Ensure high quality is maintained in all products made at 3P. Drive the team to continuously improve upon its Quality performance.

Ensure product quality related complaints are closed on priority.

Drive cost reduction through efficiency and productivity improvement. Initiate/Support productivity /safety related projects and ensure they are on track as per the agreed plans.

Support and liaison with engineering to deliver the capex related projects of the site.

Ensure timely scrap disposal as per the agreed process.

Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout for the contract period.

Act as Risk Owner for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including proper documentation and assessment of the risk event, consulting with subject matter experts as appropriate, assign action owners to risk reduction measures, monitoring and self-verification of risk reduction measures to closure with effectiveness and communication of the importance of the risk reduction measures to the workforce that may be affected.

Act as administrator for OMS ONLINE at the plant, ensuring plant processes, procedures & practices are updated in OMS ONLINE and promoting the use of OMS ONLINE as the main document repository for plant staff.

Operating Discipline – Drive Operating discipline with aim to more focused on doing the basics well with right standard, Ensure Human factor embedded in Safe Operating Procedure.

Ensure that all procedures falling under the ownership of this role are maintained and reviewed on the agreed frequency, kept up-to-date, and changes documented and reflected in OMS ONLINE as appropriate. Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce.

Act as Functional Head for closure of statutory tasks as assigned under the online compliance monitoring system (Legatrix System) for the site. Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader

In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure timely completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan, document all comments in eWells, and ensure appropriate actions to address findings are assigned, documented, and monitored to closure as per the procedure.

This is an S&OR critical role.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

BE/ B Tech (Chemical or Mechanical) with 8-10 years of relevant experience. PG Diploma in Management would be an added advantage.

At least 8-10 years’ experience in production, supply & distribution activities in plants preferable supply chain areas.

Good knowledge of project management, planning, co-ordination, negotiations with sound commercial judgment and should be able to work well under pressure and with competing priorities.

Basic knowledge on statutory requirements like factories act, Motor Vehicle Acts & Contract Labour Acts.

This position requires good people management skills and should be able to lead a team – along with a battery of contractors.

Experience in communicating and collaborating with all levels of the organization and external agencies / contacts including statutory bodies

Demonstrate ability to lead multiple activities concurrently

Exposure to process control in lube blending and packaging lines preferred. Proven experience in driving efficiency and quality improvement. Ability to independently handle capex projects

Computer literate - Expert knowledge of MS Project, MS Office specifically Excel. Ability to use and take full advantage of appropriate tools like Power BI. Knowledge of JDE would be an advantage.

Knowledge of Statutory & Legal Compliance in Factories crucial.

Experience in leading team, handling people and industrial relations is critical. Flair for in dealing with external authorities.

Knowledge of EMS / OHSAS standards

Language: Knowledge of Hindi & Bengali will be an advantage

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.