Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Sr. Manager- Quality Control based at Silvassa with details mentioned below:

Purpose of role: The Sr. Manager- Quality Control’s position is a critical position in the plant and reports to Head Silvassa Operations. The incumbent provides support to Plant Manager by leading all the quality activities in the plant. The role is responsible for maintaining the quality standards of premium automotive and industrial products being produced & filled at Silvassa plant & 3P sites. The Sr. Manager- Quality Control is also expected to play a key role in managing cross-functional relationships with other functions viz. ALP, Procurement, Packaging Development, HSSE & Engineering etc

Upgrade & maintain the HSE standards of QC laboratory by implementing the BP Lab safety standards.

Responsible for effectively maintaining the product integrity of finished lubricants by providing the ALP approved cost-effective blends for manufacturing & QC testing of finished lubricants as per IP / ASTM / internal standards.

Responsible for controlling the quality aspects of raw materials viz. base oils, additives & packaging materials.

Upkeep the quality management standards ISO 9001:2015/IATF 16949:2016 of Silvassa plant & effectively handle the audits.

Provide support in manufacturing of new products & implementing new packs in co-ordination with ALP, Packaging Development & Procurement.

To ensure compliance to Q Standard and QA manual requirements in the plant and at 3P’s.

Take complete ownership of genuine customer complaints & implement the effective preventive measures by conducting cross-functional RCA.

Budget the capital & other laboratory expenses to maintain & upgrade the lab testing facilities used for retaining industry testing standards.

Actively support the TQM initiatives taken at the plant level.

Manage quality audits of Third Party and key Blow Moulders.

Take quality control responsibilities of third-party operation.

Should have a post graduate degree in Chemistry or a graduate in Chemical/Mechanical Engineering.

bout 8 years post qualification experience in Oil Industry in similar position

Basic knowledge on statutory requirements like Hazardous Waste Mgt, Petroleum Rules & Contract Labour Acts.

This position requires good people management skills and should be able to lead a team.

Experience in communicating and interfacing with all levels of the organization and external agencies / contacts including statutory bodies

Demonstrate ability to manage multiple activities concurrently

Computer literate - Expert knowledge of MS Project, MS Office specifically Excel. Ability to use and take full advantage of appropriate tools. Knowledge of JDE would be an advantage.

Experience in ISO / IATF systems.

Language: Knowledge of Hindi & Gujarati will be an advantage Language: Knowledge of English, Hindi & Marathi will be an advantage. context. Must demonstrate good time management, dealing with conflicting priorities and demands effectively.

Wise Decisions: Systematically breaks down complex problems to solve them. Must have good judgment and be able to make sound decisions under pressure.

Partnership and Teamwork: Actively support Team activities and facilitates building team effectiveness between production and maintenance teams in the plant. Seeks out sources of knowledge and best practices for team development for building learning culture. Must demonstrate good communication and interpersonal skills.

Leadership: Ability to lead teams even where there is no line authority. Must have demonstrated good influencing skills. Demonstrate significant personal autonomy and team leader authority in designated areas. Give specific coaching to others to assist their performance.

Business awareness- Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs and exceeds expectations.

Creativity & Innovative: Should be open to new ideas and constantly strive to look for and adopt newer ways of doing things in a safe and efficient manner.

Legally Required Training and Accountabilities for this role : • Motor Vehicle Act • Petroleum Rules • Contract Labour Act • Weights & Measures Act • Factories Act • Hazardous Waste Management Rules

Manufacture Storage Import of Hazardous Chemical rules Legally required training to be completed as per the Ethics and Compliance calendar and any other mandatory programs as would be assigned from time to time.

Educational Qualification / Certification: Knowledge / Experience: