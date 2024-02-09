Sr. Measurement Engineer - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
About bp TSI:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What you will deliver
Provide expertise in all aspects of Integrated Energy Company Measurement and Analyser Systems (M&AS) to bp projects, operations and the organization at large
Provide M&AS performance management expertise to production assets
Develop and own obsolescence strategy for M&AS
Conduct data collection and validation from field devices along with raising investigates, resolving mismeasurement and misallocations, compiling, and recommending issuance of the monthly production report
Provide specialist knowledge in measurement uncertainty analysis, mass balance and allocation calculations
Ensure M&AS reporting is technically defensible
Supervise the design and execution of M&AS elements within site projects
Ensure that local policies, implementation of ETPs and compliance with national regulations and codes relevant to M&AS are followed
Ensure that PMRs and maintenance strategies are developed or updated and placed in work management system
Ensure that equipment is registered in the appropriate systems
Conform with ETPs and GISs, comply with national regulations and codes on OCT
Develop and update the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance management data and team feedback / periodic reviews
Guides the MoC process and provide relevant support activities involving regulatory compliance, deviations from internal and external standards, design review, procurement support, life cycle operability & category management
Work with hazard identification and risk assessment processes, especially on analyzer systems
Provide M&AS expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional measurement systems
Lead technical interfaces, particularly with bp digital function where required
Forecast and issue draft budgets for M&AS scope on a 12m, 5yr & 10yr basis for Leadership review
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
Relevant degree in Science or Engineering
Must have certifications:
Professional accreditation
Preferred education/certifications:
NA
Minimum years of relevant experience:
12 years proven experience in measurement engineering or measurement science and 5 years proven experience working with an operator in the Oil & Gas industry
Total years of experience:
12-20 Years
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
Demonstrable track record in the performance management of measurement systems in line with ISO 10012
Use of statistical tools for measurement, in particular estimating measurement uncertainty
Demonstrable track record of working in inter-disciplinary engineering teams
Mentoring and Coaching Skills
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery
Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally
A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management
Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure
You will work with
ICE Discipline Team
Maintenance Engineering
Operations personnel
Refinery Teams
Shift : Working hours (1400-2300 IST) to support Business Partners
Travel requirements : Up to 10%
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
