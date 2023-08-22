Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. Join us and make a difference by: • making our production and operations safer and more standardized • driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions • growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization • maximizing efficiency through sharing resources • accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets • developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O • building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS:

Sr Mechanical Integrity Engineer will support development and implementation of Mechanical Integrity improvement program across bp refineries to drive continuous LOPC reduction. The role is hosted within bp Solutions Integrity Management team organization.

This role provides project management and coordination of mechanical integrity improvement programs for refining sites with potential to expand the scope to include production sites. Mechanical integrity improvement programs will address systemic business processes and equipment specific improvements in the areas of traditional integrity (pressure systems equipment, corrosion management, inspection management) as well as mechanical activities with LOPC potential (flanged joints, valves, rotating machinery seals etc.).

This role will also provide support towards deployment of refining Mechanical Integrity Framework that will be setting common requirements and driving standardization across the sites.

To be effective Senior Mechanical Integrity Engineer should have: experience in management and implementation of integrity related programs; experience and knowledge of bp refining operations; strong pressure systems integrity discipline background. The role needs to demonstrate ability to influence diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals and standardization across the company. Apply pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

Additionally, the Sr Mechanical Integrity Engineer will recommend metrics to the global program lead to measure the effectiveness and the impact of the improvement programs.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Responsible for mechanical integrity improvement programs management, coordination and reporting

Personally lead parts of refining Mechanical Integrity Improvements program

Manage interfaces with operating sites and other relevant bp improvement programs

Support deployment of refining Mechanical Integrity Framework

Support or lead site gap analysis against Mechanical Integrity Framework

Development and delivery of training materials and coaching site users

Supports performance management through implementation, measurement and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement for Mechanical Integrity.

Maintain a relationship with the wider integrity and mechanical communities to share lessons learned with a view to continuous improvement of practices, procedures, workflow or specifications.

Writing technical documentation and standards related to Mechanical Integrity

FORMAL EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science

Strong experience in refining facilities integrity management

Track record of delivering mechanical integrity improvement programs

DESIRABLE CRITERA

Strong experience delivering pressure systems integrity improvement programs in refining.

Track record of developing and implementation of technical documentation to drive improvements in mechanical integrity of pressure systems.

Agile work management experience leading and working in squads.

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Work experience with relevant mechanical or inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance and also have a working knowledge of other codes such as API 510, 570, 571, 579, 653, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.