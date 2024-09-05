Sr. PSI Engineer - RBI - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Let me tell you about the role!

The Senior Risk Based Inspection Pressure Systems Integrity Engineer leads RBI implementation and sustain through reassessment, damage mechanism reviews (DMR), inspection plan development, condition monitoring location (CML) identification, inspection data management system (IDMS), inspection grading, RBI calibration, mechanical integrity assessment, remaining life and fitness for service (FFS). This is a technical role, expected to proactively lead assigned assets for their successful RBI implementation, management and ever-greening, engaging with other teams, sub-functions, and contractors to implement the pace setter RBI processes.

The role is expected to lead the assigned assets via proactive data driven analysis, continuous improvement of integrity processes, coaching and technical support and guidance for RBI champions and analysts, PSI and integrity engineers, corrosion and materials engineers on RBI excellence and applications, ever-greening of our integrity strategies and embedding continuous improvement and learning into our RBI standard technical practices.

Alignment to the bp Operating Management System (OMS) and safety leadership principles to build a purposeful, winning and caring culture.

What you will deliver!

Discipline Related:

Develop RBI Methodology Documents, such as Management System and Technical Instructions consistent with industry standard processes and regulatory requirements.

Implement RBI programs in commercially available Inspection Data Management Systems (IDMS).

Lead self-verification processes, understand and provide interpretations, support conformance with applicable bp’s engineering technical practices and industry codes and laws.

Assist risk analysis, updating RBI inspection plans, and ever-greening the RBI analysis.

Verify RBI data quality and assumptions through quality audits.

Participate in damage mechanism assessments/reviews and identify damage mechanisms.

Assist Participate/perform fixed equipment system and circuitization.

Participate/perform fixed equipment system and circuitization. Determine inspection and test plans for fixed equipment and piping circuits.

Manage a team of technicians, specialists, and engineers to perform data entry, develop corrosion loops and create inspection circuits, CML location, NDT techniques application, etc..

Provide QA/QC function and quality checks of new projects RBI work and existing RBI process improvement initiatives.

Provide technical support for IDMS tool in production environment as well as fix potential issues.

Participate/perform Mechanical Integrity (MI) gap assessments and audits.

Define and implement strategies to systematically roll-over inspection plans.

Develop and optimize RBI work process and workflow definition, including the implementation and standardization.

Lead the RBI user community to promote sharing of knowledge, experience and standard processes across Production & Operations.

Work with bp technical teams to resolve defects and performance issues of MI systems and RBI tools.

Support and fully engage with TAR, Projects, Maintenance, Operations, and Integrity teams as the need arises for scope development.

Lead global implementation of RBI improvements, including collaborating with operating sites, contractor management and oversight.

Program management capabilities

Lead competency and capability development for RBI community, including delivery of training materials, training and coaching site and central functions users.

Provide RBI support and training of the RBI community, inspection personnel and TSI IM delivery team.

Support performance management through implementation, measurement and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement and provide RBI performance management insights to discipline leadership and asset leadership

Assist with Inspection Information Management

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement and analysis of relevant Key Performance Indicators to drive continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful

Must have education requirements:

BSc or BE or B.Tech in an engineering field or equivalent.

Must have certifications:

API 580

Preferred education/certifications:

BSc or BE or B.Tech or equivalent in an engineering field around materials, corrosion, mechanical, chemical engineering

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12+ years of relevant technical field experience in oil/gas or petrochemical industries, pressure systems integrity management and significant experience in RBI application including the API 581 methodology.

Must have experiences/skills:

Preferably certified in API 510, 570, 571 and 581.

Deep understanding and application of the quantitative API 581 RBI methodology

Deep expertise on optimally applying both qualitative and quantitative RBI analysis methodologies.

Experience applying RBI software systems, including GE APM IM/TM/RBI modules, and other inspection data management systems (IDMS)

Experience in relevant inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance

Expertise in computerized maintenance management systems (e.g., SAP, Maximo) and IDMS

Refining and/or petrochemical plant experience.

Deep understanding of Refining integrity damage mechanisms, risk evaluation, remaining life evaluations, FFS understanding

Hands-on experience facilitating RBI implementation.

Expertise in ASME and API codes and standards.

Strong experience working with PFDs and P&IDs and inspection isos.

Thorough understanding of refining processes with the ability to facilitate client meetings discussing details of operating units.

Skilled on creating technical documents.

Experience damage mechanism assessment and developing corrosion loops in the oil and gas industry.

Experience and maintaining process piping systems and corrosion circuits.

Working experience with conventional and sophisticated NDT applications and limitations. Deep experience on inspection grading.

Working experience in inspection, test, and preventive maintenance (ITPM) development as applicable to the recognized and generally accepted good engineering practices (RAGAGEPs).

Experience in fitness for service (FFS) as per API 579-1.

Strong spreadsheet, project scheduling, and database skills

Knowledge NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, BSI ISO Standards, AWS/ CSWIP/ ASNT NDT Techniques

Ability to create and maintain reliable customer relationships.

People leadership, teamwork and interpersonal skills with an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, both written and verbal.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical refinery units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter.

You will work with

Our Regional Integrity Management Teams.

Regional RBI champions and analysts, the global RBI Subject Matter Experts, RBI engineers, RBI user group and RBI sustain subdiscipline network.

External Vendors.

External and Internal Audit and Safety partners.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



