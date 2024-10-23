Sr PSI Engineer - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
About the Role
The Senior Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer will support the Pressure System Integrity team within the bpSolutions Integrity Management team. This role provides pressure system integrity expertise services to the P&O (Refining and Production organization). Services include providing pressure system integrity support at the request of the sites / regions, support global programs and themes, supporting self-verification program, standardization initiatives and reviews, optimizing work processes, systems and inspection techniques.
The Senior PSI engineer has significant experience in operation and inspection and maintenance of static pressure equipment (Piping, Vessels, Tanks, Heat Exchangers). They will also possess a strong track record of leading teams and influencing across organizational, geographic and culture boundaries. The role needs to demonstrate ability to influence diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals and standardization across the company. Apply pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.
Support the self-verification processes in partnership with other central and site teams in support of long-term safe operation of the assets. You will support by reviewing the integrity data and providing technical analysis with particular emphasis on inspection. Additionally, the Senior Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer recommends metrics to the global program led to measure the effectiveness and the impact of the global programs.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
