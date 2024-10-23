Sr PSI Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the Role

The Senior Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer will support the Pressure System Integrity team within the bpSolutions Integrity Management team. This role provides pressure system integrity expertise services to the P&O (Refining and Production organization). Services include providing pressure system integrity support at the request of the sites / regions, support global programs and themes, supporting self-verification program, standardization initiatives and reviews, optimizing work processes, systems and inspection techniques.

The Senior PSI engineer has significant experience in operation and inspection and maintenance of static pressure equipment (Piping, Vessels, Tanks, Heat Exchangers). They will also possess a strong track record of leading teams and influencing across organizational, geographic and culture boundaries. The role needs to demonstrate ability to influence diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals and standardization across the company. Apply pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

Support the self-verification processes in partnership with other central and site teams in support of long-term safe operation of the assets. You will support by reviewing the integrity data and providing technical analysis with particular emphasis on inspection. Additionally, the Senior Pressure Systems and Integrity Engineer recommends metrics to the global program led to measure the effectiveness and the impact of the global programs.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for defining static pressure equipment integrity management procedures and guidelines, development, implementation, and standardization

Support and assist in global integrity programs implementation, sustain and clearing backlogs (namely, Inspection Build in production and Refinery RBI Sustain) and interfaces with operating sites.

Support the capability development within the PSI arena, including development and delivery of training materials and coaching site users

Support the PSI community to promote sharing of knowledge and experience, and application of best practices and standardization across the company

Support the inspection optimization and standardization activities, develop the optimization opportunities, work instructions and job aids as required and needed.

Support self-verification processes and understand and provide interpretations and support conformance with applicable bp’s engineering technical practices and industry codes and regulations.

Support and fully engages with TAR, Projects, Maintenance, operations, and integrity teams as required for scope challenge and development.

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

Maintains a relationship with the wider integrity community to share lessons learned with a view to continuous improvement of practices, procedures, workflow, or specifications.

Assists in developing and applying designated technical practices to support control of the successful delivery of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

Fromal Education

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science related subject

18+ years of relevant experience in engineering and pressure system integrity management

CEng or PEng status depending on location

DESIRABLE CRITERA

Deep knowledge and understanding integrity strategy concepts in combination with a strong working knowledge of other codes such as API 510, 570, 571, 579, 580, 581, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Deep technical expertise (physics and application) of conventional and advanced / specialized inspection techniques –

Previous site experience leading an inspection / Integrity team is preferred.

Deep working knowledge of RBI Methodologies and practical application (API581 / other industry RBI methodologies).

Broad knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques – Fitness for Service.

Active participation in industry forums (HOIS, API, EEMUA, NACE etc.)

Experience of working in both oil and gas processing and refinery plant is preferred.

Deep working knowledge and practical hands-on experience with utilizing an Inspection data management system (IDMS)

Experience with computerized maintenance management systems (e.g., SAP, Maximo etc.) and their interfaces with IDMS.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



