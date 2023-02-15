Sr. Process Engineer – Hydrogen

Job summary

At bp, we strive to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Hydrogen is one of bp’s five energy transition growth engines. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of green and blue hydrogen projects in advantaged markets worldwide. This includes developments in the UK, Netherland, Germany, Spain, Middle East, US, and Australia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of our team, you’ll be playing a key role in support of bp’s strategy to move towards the net zero ambition, while working in an environment full of fresh perspectives and diverse experiences.



When it comes to our net zero ambition, we aim to leave no stone unturned. We’re embracing innovation, ingenuity, and creativity in all its guises to take on the energy sector’s most complex challenges. In Innovation & Engineering (I&E) - engineering at bp, you’ll work on cutting-edge transformations that will help bp deliver the energy trilemma – reliable, affordable, and clean energy. If you are curious and creative, bp offers a brilliant platform to take your skills further, collaborate with leading technology talent, and work on exciting energy projects.

I&E - engineering is bp’s centrally based team of expert specialist engineers covering key disciplines. The I&E - engineering team is a sub-group of I&E which is responsible for providing leadership and expertise in areas of engineering, technology, and digital applications in production, refining, and low carbon growth areas. I&E-engineering is critical in supporting major projects and operations to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations.



This role is within the Process Engineering team which provides expertise to business development, strategy, operations, and projects for low carbon hydrogen and hydrogen vectors.



You will be involved in value generating activities across the hydrogen value chain: provide hydrogen specialist input into project origination, feasibility studies, technology evaluations, project support, Joint Industry Projects (JIPs), and lead test center work. You will also support carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chains.



Key accountabilities

Provide process engineering expertise in low carbon hydrogen (e.g., analyzing, solving issues, identifying and mitigating risks, optimizing operating eﬃciency and supporting process designs).

Ensure process engineering risk are understood, controlled, and reduced to deliver safe and competitive solutions.

Lead feasibility work, techno-economic evaluations, technology assessments, technical due diligence on start-up investments, support technology strategy and roadmaps, provide specialist deliverables as part of agile working, technical support to projects, including supporting project origination and be bp’s representative on JIPs.

Provide advice and assurance to bp’s operations for CCS and hydrogen businesses.

Advance learning by contributing to bp practices, knowledge, learnings, and industry standards.

Build process engineering and hydrogen capability through coaching and training.

About you