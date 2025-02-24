This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

Sr. Project Controller leads all aspects of project expenditure related to financial compliance. This individual handles a significant portfolio of thousands of projects, liaises with Fixed Assets to set-up projects and requisitions. Puts controls in place and monitors that the invoices are approved by the appropriate DOA (Delegation of Authority). The individual provides weekly reporting on project actual expenditures to date, commitments to date, collecting latest estimates for cost to complete, and reporting variances to project budgets. Supports the team in the areas of portfolio and project forecasting, management and closeout across mobility and convenience Americas. The individual is the primary collaborate with Finance on forecasting, planning, and accruals, making sure all invoices have been coded to the appropriate cost centre (or site), and have been accurately characterized as Capex, Revex, or Opex.

The Controller collaborate with various partners to work in partnership to continuously refine ways of working and products that deliver improved management of cost and change orders - with a cost management focus, to achieve planned value and agreed scope and scale to allow the business to deliver high returns and build greater market value.

What you will deliver

Chair meetings for monthly Project and portfolio level forecasting and compliance Reporting

Chair meetings to build data for monthly accruals

Accrual calculation and submission to Finance

Ensure that data in Smartsheet (forecasting) and Power BI align

Build and analyze accrual files used for monthly accrual discussions

Resolve data and project discrepancies between SAP and Smartsheet

Analyze actual expenditures and commitments on projects to date

Ensure PAF (Project Authorization form)’s, requisitions and invoices are processed by appropriate DOA

Problem resolution in all project cost administration (PRs, POs, invoices, vendors, fixed assets accounting, Capex vs Revex determination, project close out etc.)

Upload monthly actuals into Smartsheet

Build, collaborate with BP finance as the need arises

Project controls continuous improvement and KPI development

Miscellaneous, business critical and special projects as required

Attend project meetings as required

Experience and Qualifications

Graduate in Finance or Accounting

Experience

Minimum of 8 years of relevant business experience within Retail & Procurement.

Experienced in leading a large portfolio of construction projects

Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills

Keen understanding of GIAAP accounting practices

Strong skills in SAP, Excel, Power BI and Smartsheet

Shift time: 7:00 pm to 2:00 am IST

Skills & Proficiencies

Consistently challenge to standardize and simplify

Ability to optimally prioritise in a fast paced, team environment

Expertise with Real Estate, Construction, Maintenance and Procurement practices and processes.

Ability to communicate effectively and professionally with all levels of management.

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Very analytical and excellent attention to detail

Proven record of hands-on project controls and project administration experience

Proven experience in implementing cost management approaches and philosophy

Willing to get in the details with the team initially on project work before implementing

You will work with

Procurement - contract negotiation and value delivery

Finance - financial reporting, platform support and payment processing, accrual calculations and submissions

Asset Management leaders - cross-functional portfolio delivery and working

Business leadership - strategic project planning and delivery with an asset need

Vendors, General Contractors etc.

GBS



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.