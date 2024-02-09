Sr. Rotating Equipment Engineer - TSI

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Provision of rotating equipment engineering (REE) expertise and judgment in service of the global programs, brownfield site projects and assets, working closely with offshore and onshore facilities regional squads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require discipline engineering input to resolve. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Provide Rotating Equipment Engineering support to reduce risk, deliver operations support by working closely with the Site and the other squads

Provides rotating equipment engineering (REE) expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine mechanical engineering calculations and analyses

Deliver global REE programs in collaboration with regions and OEMs/vendors

Provides REE expertise to MoCs, brownfield projects and modifications including activities such as regulatory compliance, deviations from technical practice/specifications, design reviews, procurement support for complex packages, life cycle operability

Provides REE expertise to hazard identification, risk assessment processes, performing incident investigations and production deferral defect investigations

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in maintenance management system and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of maintenance data and Operator Workbench effectiveness

Conducts Failure mode effect analysis or equivalent risk-based assessment, recommend spares and material inventory levels. Relevant equipment performance feedback includes inspection, testing and maintenance data, KPIs, condition monitoring data, equipment MoC and findings from defect investigations

Performs reliability analysis for mechanical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics

Provides REE expertise to delivery of regional actions. Leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues

Records, shares, and incorporates takeaways, addressing high-priority lessons

Maintains engineering processes and tools

Ensures regional compliance with agreed standards and processes, reviewing deviations as necessary

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience:

12-20+ Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, and operation of RE (pumps, compressors, turbines) in oil & gas processing facilities

Good knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local laws relevant to REE

Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for mechanical equipment

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Mentoring and Coaching Skills

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery and people management in some cases

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management

Proven ability to drive engineering improvements across teams and functions.

Proficiency in rotating equipment design, diagnostics, troubleshooting, and repair

Experience with rotating equipment condition monitoring methods

Familiarity with RE overhauls and repairs

Supplier Performance Quality Management

You will work with

Production & Refining Teams:

Maintenance Engineering

Operations personnel

Multi-discipline Central and Asset Team

Shift

Working hours (India/UK/Gulf of Mexico) to support Business Partners

% travel requirements

10-25%



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.