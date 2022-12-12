Sr. Salesforce Developer

Job summary

About us



Responsibilities:

Leverage and reuse the CRM architecture framework and platform information in the development of the architecture. Design CRM software components and code patterns that foster reusability and enterprise capabilities.

Serve as a partner for companywide initiatives, working across divisions, translating complex business requirements into intuitive and intelligent platform solutions to support EDF business objectives

Implement and maintain Salesforce configuration, custom objects, schema, and workflows across our Sales Cloud instance

Be a champion of development best practices, developing sustainable and scalable solutions which deliver optimal experiences for our users

Ensure we’re enhancing the value from our Salesforce platform, continually learning from market best practices to enhance and evolve our Salesforce instance with the latest releases from Salesforce

Review and understand current business gaps and provide recommendations and feedback around third party apps or additional Salesforce functionality to fill those gaps



Requirements & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in an Information Technology field of study, or equivalent years of experience

Must have 7+ years of overall IT experience with a minimum of 5 years as a Salesforce Developer.

Good understanding of Salesforce implementations covering Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Force.com application development.

Expertise in Salesforce core languages: Apex (language, triggers, classes, web services); Visualforce (pages and components); Lightning components and SOQL.

SFDC Experience working in Visualforce, APEX, Process Builder, Triggers, Workflows, Flows, Custom coding, and Web Services.

Hands-On Lightning development experience including lightning design, components, Aura Framework, JavaScript and Server-side components.

Experience integrating Salesforce with external applications via web-services using integration/middleware (e.g. Azure, AWS, Boomi, etc.) and on-demand ETL processes.

Experience with Force.com application, packaging, and deployment.

Excellent analytical and communication skills.

Able to meet deadlines with limited supervision. Ability to work well under pressure.



Preferred:

Retail Energy Industry experience

Understanding of LWC (Lightning Web Component)

Preferred Certifications:

Salesforce Administrator

Salesforce App Builder

Salesforce Platform Developer I and II



Why join us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.