Sr. Subsea Hardware Engineer - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Provide deep subsea hardware engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient operations.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Provides advanced technical expertise regarding Subsea Hardware engineering deliverables, which may include providing integrity and risk management, regulatory compliance support and/or technical assurance for installed subsea hardware systems, assuring quality and compliance and raising issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Leads tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Applies advanced knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects, driving risk mitigation and working with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Oversees specific work order planning and maintains working knowledge of codes, technical practices and regulations relevant to Subsea Hardware engineering, providing interpretation and ensuring deviations are identified, justified and processed in accordance with appropriate technical practices.

Assure technical guidance for any Subsea Hardware risk assessment for each region ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations and define, implement and manage controls threat mitigation programs.

Lead the Subsea Hardware engineering related Management of Change (MoC), managing action closure and ensuring appropriate technical practices and relevant industry codes are adhered to when modifications are being made.

Integrate with associated disciplines to ensure adequate equipment care, including maintenance & engineering, corrosion, flow assurance, production chemistry, pressure systems integrity, and structural & civil engineering.

Lead hardware engineering support in F4S barrier evaluations and incident investigations.

Provides informal mentoring/training to junior members of the team to build engineering quality in the discipline, driving continuous improvement in processes and networking broadly to ensure sharing of knowledge and application of technical practices.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into global activities specifications/practices/procedures and share with hardware community, raise high priority/ high value lessons.

Technical support to the management of subsea operation’s contractors (e.g. subsea engineering contractors).

What will need to be successful

Must have certifications:

Bachelors or Masters Degree in a relevant science or engineering field.

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.

Must have experience / skills (to be hired with):

Years of experience: 10 – 15+ years

Deep Technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline applied to Operations. These include risk assessment, engineering assessments, failure investigation, fitness for service, inspection and monitoring and repair.

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for hardware engineering.

People leadership and an ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.

Good to have experiences / skills (can be trained for – learning / on the job):

Lead the optimisation of digital tools to progress continuous improvement of global subsea hardware support (e.g. data gathering and data analysis, equipment dashboards, risk analysis tools, database management, data visualisation, etc.)

Experience or knowledge of Citizen developer with knowledge of Python, SQL, etc.



