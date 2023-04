Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy companyAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Key responsibilities

Detailed commercial, market analysis and analytical support service to the VP Commercial Analysis Americas to ensure full optimisation and maximisation of Americas asset revenue streams and improve/optimise the LC business competitiveness

Provide high-quality Transmission and Interconnection management as an important enabler for the growth strategy of BP

Provide analysis on available transmission capacity by regions/states for initial high level review by development teams cooperating to develop a consistent and convenient early stage assets development process

Perform power flow analysis to identify possible points of interconnection for greenfield projects, providing capacity and upgrade cost estimate to development teams for further decision making

Transmission team is the primary contact and lead from the interconnection perspective, hence responsibility for interconnection applications, working with other teams to prepare all required documents, payment requests and data and submit to the Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Transmission Owners (TO)

Work with ISOs and TOs for timing and accuracy of grid studies – internally review and challenge results as appropriate. Facilitate the review and signature for Interconnection agreements – involving all appropriate internal teams for inputs

Work with Development and other teams on market and site selection for development of utility scale wind, solar and storage facilities in areas/regions as assigned, focus in areas of Offshore connections (West coast, East coast, and/or Gulf of Mexico).

Participate in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) filings and input as well as participate in technical conferences. Maintain Critical Energy Infrastructure Information (CEII) that is a control of power flow data implemented for the security of the grid (FERC requirement). Ensure individuals have received appropriate CEII clearance or on applicable NDAs for receipt of documents or data requiring such transmission information

Support project financial decision making with interconnection costs, including cost to connect, upgrades, upgrade reimbursements, reactive compensation payments and others

Support project through entire lifetime on grid questions, impacting grid changes, participate in system fault reviews

Scope, request, review and verify interconnection studies, duplicate studies performed by transmission providers for QA/QC.

Assist Development, Regulatory, Construction, Engineering, Operations, and Dispatch teams with multiple aspects of project development, design and operation.

Develop and maintain strong working knowledge of regional transmission systems and providers.

Participate in and act as an advocate for the company and the industry in the transmission regulatory process.

Build upon current familiarity of regulatory requirements and changes, provide regular updates to impacted departments.

Team Leadership: Ability to lead, inspire, manage and delegate effectively across geographies with the ability to develop themselves and their people to their full potential

Performance Orientation: Self-motivated to drive the business, increase performance and deliver results while pushing the boundaries to grow the business

Open mindset: Self-reflective personality, able to learn and act on feedback

Work experience requirements